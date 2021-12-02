Pofma used 33 times since it came into force in 2019

Singapore's fake news law has been used 33 times since it came into force in 2019, with more than half of these instances, 19, for correcting Covid-19 misinformation.

Being able to take swift action against pandemic falsehoods "has helped to build trust about vaccines, and allowed us to achieve high vaccination coverage, with 94 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated", said Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo.

Each case of fake news that the law deals with can result in more than one direction issued by the Government to address the falsehoods, such as those posted on multiple platforms.

Mrs Teo was speaking at a panel discussion on how governance frameworks can keep pace with technology at the Future Tech Forum in London on Monday.

She said the Singapore Government was worried about the risks of misinformation, and cited a study last year which showed that six in 10 people here had encountered Covid-19 fake news on social media.

On Monday, two men were issued correction directions under Singapore's fake news law, the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma).

The Ministry of Health said this was done as local author Cheah Kit Sun and opposition party chief Goh Meng Seng had shared misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines.

They are required to publish correction notices at the top of each webpage or social media post containing the false statements. Mr Cheah has complied, while Mr Goh made a separate post with a link to the correction notice on Facebook.

Mrs Teo later told reporters over videoconferencing yesterday that some participants at the London forum expressed "serious interest" in Singapore's Pofma.

"The interest was a positive one. People wanted to know how their own countries should consider similar legislation," she said.

The forum's attendees included government representatives, policymakers and technology leaders from the Group of Seven countries including Britain, Germany, Japan and the United States, as well as those from countries such as Australia, Singapore and South Korea.

Mrs Teo said forum participants discussed how their countries have grappled with challenges in the fight against Covid-19.

She added that there is growing international consensus that digital regulations are needed to build trust among people and businesses in the digital domain.

But Professor Ang Peng Hwa from Nanyang Technological University's Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information believes that Pofma is not strong enough to deal with Covid-19 fake news - it requires a correction notice to be displayed with the falsehood but does not take it down.

"Misinformation in this case is potentially lethal," said Prof Ang, adding that there is legislation here that allows Covid-19 fake news to be removed.

The need for laws to curb online harm to individuals and society garnered strong support from the forum attendees, Mrs Teo said.

For instance, the European Union is working on the Digital Services Act that gets Big Tech companies such as Apple, Google, Meta and Twitter to do more to tackle illegal content on their platforms.

In the US, lawmakers want more regulation of companies like Meta, the company that owns Facebook, after allegations in September that the firm knew its products harmed young people's mental health.

Asked if Singapore would also use regulations to clamp down on Big Tech like other countries, Mrs Teo said that the Republic's approach is not the same.

"The approach we prefer to take in Singapore is a more collaborative one. We'd like to bring them into the conversation and involve them in designing solutions for them."

Still, it does not mean that when regulations are needed, Singapore will not go ahead with them, said the minister. "Even in designing laws or updating our codes of practice, we would want to engage with all the companies, including tech giants, to understand if they will be impacted or not," she said.