Pivoting to be relevant in post-Covid-19 world

Amid the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic last year, about 40,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) signed up for a government scheme to go digital.

It marked the largest yearly increase to date for the SMEs Go Digital programme, which aims to help companies leverage technology by providing support like grants and consultancy services.

Since the programme's launch in April 2017, more than 63,000 SMEs have adopted digital solutions with its help.

SMEs are vital to the domestic economy as they account for close to half of Singapore's gross domestic product (GDP) and employ around 65 per cent of its workforce.

In Parliament earlier this month, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran announced a new addition to the nearly four-year-old programme to help SMEs deepen their digital capabilities.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority will introduce the Chief Technology Officer-as-a-Service initiative later this year to help SMEs devise a digitalisation plan for their businesses.

It will also include a one-stop self-help Web app for SMEs to assess their digital needs and gaps. They can then be given customised recommendations on digital solutions. As part of the initiative, a shared pool of skilled chief technology officers or digital consultants will be available to SMEs that need more in-depth digital advice.

The Straits Times speaks to three SMEs that have undergone digital transformation over the past year.