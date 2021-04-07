Pandemic turbocharged use of existing tech: Vivian

There are silver linings in the global Covid-19 pandemic, such as how it has boosted the use of existing technologies, Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan said yesterday.

In Singapore, this has helped the Government trace the close contacts of coronavirus patients faster and allowed most government transactions to be done online, said Dr Balakrishnan, who is also Foreign Minister.

"Covid-19 did not invent or create new technologies... What it's done is to really turbocharge the innovation and the use of those (existing) technologies," he said, noting that globally, politicians have rolled out programmes for a greener, fairer and smarter world.

He was speaking at a panel discussion on technology governance outlook at the virtual Global Technology Governance Summit organised by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and jointly hosted with Japan.

More than 2,000 leaders from government, business and civil society will gather until tomorrow for the three-day meeting.

The summit discussions will be a key feature of talks when the WEF meets in Singapore in August.

Yesterday, Dr Balakrishnan said the pandemic has propelled tech use in Singapore.

For instance, the need to quickly trace close contacts of Covid-19 patients resulted in the development of technology by the Government that uses Bluetooth signals - the TraceTogether system.

With both the TraceTogether app or token and the SafeEntry check-in system at venues here, the authorities now take 1½ days or less to identify and quarantine close contacts, down from the previous average of four days.

Dr Balakrishnan also said that 95 per cent of all government transactions in Singapore with people and businesses are done online, noting that in the past, a push was needed to achieve such a figure.

For example, a feature was launched last year on the GoBusiness Licensing portal to help businesses navigate available government assistance schemes. The portal also provides a fast way for food service firms to apply for licences.

During the panel discussion, other topics covered included the importance of fighting climate change, and online content, like video clips, that is legally allowed but can cause harm.



Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan at yesterday's panel discussion on technology governance outlook at the virtual Global Technology Governance Summit with (clockwise from top left) moderator Sheila Warren, deputy head of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network; Mr Hiroaki Nakanishi, executive chairman of Hitachi; Mr Marc Benioff, chair and chief executive of Salesforce; and Ms Susan Wojcicki, chief executive of YouTube. PHOTO: WEFORUM.ORG



Ms Susan Wojcicki, chief executive of video-streaming site YouTube, said it is hard for governments to find the right way to regulate such content, which she noted can change very quickly, like with Covid-19 misinformation.

"There needs to be a lot more discussion between companies, platforms... and governments (on such content) so they understand and we can make the best decisions together to keep our communities safe," said Ms Wojcicki.