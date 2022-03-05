Only 40% of S'poreans polled installed security apps on phones

Making contactless payment in stores using a smartphone is the most acquired essential digital skill during the Covid-19 pandemic, government surveys conducted in 2019 and last year show.

Also, two in three Singaporeans surveyed last year could use an antivirus software in their electronic devices. Yet, only 40 per cent of them had installed cyber security apps on their mobile phones.

Revealing this in Parliament yesterday, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said more still needed to be done.

"Using digital technology is only half the story. We also need to better protect ourselves and our loved ones from its risks and threats," said Mrs Teo, speaking on the debate on her ministry's budget.

Of concern are seniors aged 60 and above. Only 40 per cent of them could recognise and avoid phishing attempts, even though more than half were able to search for information online and 67 per cent could use instant messaging, she said.

The Digital Readiness Surveys were conducted by the Ministry of Communications and Information.

The 2021 survey was conducted face to face between November 2020 and February 2021, involving about 1,750 Singaporeans aged 15 and above. The 2019 survey polled 3,000 people between September 2018 and January 2019.

Survey respondents were asked whether they were able to independently perform 10 specific digital tasks related to online transactions, cyber security and utilities.

Specifically, close to three in four Singaporeans could use smartphones to make contactless payment in stores and transact online last year, as opposed to just one in two in 2019.

Also, two-thirds of Singaporeans could use an antivirus software on devices last year, as opposed to slightly less than half in 2019.

Citizens aged 60 and above, or from households that had a monthly salary of less than $3,500, are the most vulnerable against cyber security risks, the surveys show.