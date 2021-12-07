Online fraudsters hit by pandemic blues when Covid-19 cases rise

While Covid-19 led more people to go digital, opening up more hacking opportunities for cyber crooks, the pandemic blues most likely hit online fraudsters just like everyone else and stifled their ability to carry out attacks to their full extent.

Worldwide, more sophisticated online fraud attacks carried out personally by fraudsters, such as impersonation scams, fell when Covid-19 cases rose and restrictions kicked in, financial crime analysis company LexisNexis Risk Solutions told The Straits Times.