Nvidia to pay $7.7m penalty for 'inadequate disclosures' about cryptomining

Nvidia failed to disclose that cryptomining was a "significant element" of its revenue growth. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
55 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Nvidia Corporation has agreed to pay US$5.5 million (S$7.7 million) to settle civil charges that the technology firm did not properly disclose the impact of cryptomining on its gaming business, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday (May 6).

In back-to-back quarters in fiscal 2018, Nvidia failed to disclose that cryptomining was a "significant element" of its revenue growth from sales of chips designed for gaming, the SEC said in a statement and charging order.

The firm, which did not admit or deny the SEC's findings, agreed to pay a civil penalty of US$5.5 million. A spokesman for Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia declined to comment.

In 2018, Nvidia's chips became popular for cryptomining, the process of obtaining crypto rewards in exchange for verifying transactions on distributed ledgers, the SEC said. The regulator alleged that Nvidia knew that information, but failed to share it with investors.

Those omissions misled investors and analysts who were interested in understanding the impact of cryptomining on Nvidia's business, the SEC said.

More On This Topic
SoftBank's UK unit Arm to slash hundreds of jobs after Nvidia deal collapse
Chipmaker Nvidia says hackers stole data from network and posted it online

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top