New cyber-security tool to protect S'poreans' phones being developed

A new mobile tool for Singaporeans to secure their smartphones from cyber-security threats is being developed by the Government and industry partners.

This comes amid growing cases of cyber criminals targeting mobile devices as people are becoming more reliant on these gadgets, said the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA).

The tool is one of the initiatives outlined in Singapore's new cyber-security strategy that was announced yesterday by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Singapore International Cyber Week at the Marina Bay Sands integrated resort.

The new strategy updates and builds on the first one launched in 2016 by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as the cyber landscape has changed significantly over the last five years.

For instance, more people and businesses have gone digital, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which also exposes them to more cyber threats, said SM Teo.

"This strategy articulates Singapore's approach to safeguarding our wider cyberspace in an increasingly complex environment," he added.

Details of the new cyber-security mobile tool will be available only later, but CSA said that the product will uphold people's personal privacy.

The security tool is an example highlighted by the agency in the nation's latest cyber-security strategy on how the Government is enabling businesses to protect themselves against cyber threats.

"The Government will support enterprises by making cyber-security resources available - from free self-help tools to cost-effective solutions provided in partnership with the cyber-security industry," said CSA.

These efforts come under a prong of the cyber-security strategy to enable a safe cyberspace.

Under this, CSA seeks to offer cyber security to the masses. It said: "The Government will protect our national Internet infrastructure such that enterprises and individuals in Singapore are protected from most online threats ever reaching them."

CSA said the Government will also aim to make the use of cyber-security solutions easy and convenient. To achieve this, it will work with the industry to develop innovative "plug and play" cyber-security solutions for users.

The latest cyber-security strategy comes after cyber threats here have risen.

For instance, the number of "zombie" devices linked to the Internet and infected with malware that allows hackers to control them and launch cyber attacks tripled in number here last year amid the pandemic.

There were 6,600 such devices observed on a daily basis in 2020, up from 2,300 in 2019.

In the light of such incidents, building infrastructure that is resilient against cyber threats is another thrust of the new strategy.

The Government will review regulations to see if they can be used to safeguard entities and systems beyond critical information infrastructure (CII) that may not deliver essential services but provide vital ones that support the nation's digital economy and way of life.

This is a shift from the 2016 strategy, which placed an emphasis on strengthening the cyber defences of CII, including telecommunication networks and public transport systems.

Beyond regulations, CSA said, the new strategy will also seek to "nudge enterprises and organisations to invest in cyber security to thrive in a digital world".

Dr Shashi Jayakumar, head of the Centre of Excellence for National Security at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, said that Singapore's new cyber-security strategy is more sophisticated than the 2016 one.

He also suggested the Government might have to address in future plans the issue of integrating cyber security with other security issues in the digital realm. "The best hostile actors will combine disinformation techniques with cyber attacks to weaken the compact of trust between a particular leadership and the people," he said.

The new strategy also highlights international cooperation, such as Singapore getting more involved in its work with regional and global counterparts in setting cyber-security rules and norms.

Said SM Teo: "Singapore supports the creation of such a multilateral order in cyberspace. Countries need to work together to develop new governance principles, frameworks and standards for the digital commons to preserve trust and confidence."