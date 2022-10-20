New cyber-security labelling scheme for medical devices in the works

SINGAPORE - A national labelling scheme will soon allow healthcare providers and consumers to gauge how secure medical devices are against cyber risks to help them make educated purchasing decisions.

The Cybersecurity Labelling Scheme for Medical Devices will assess the safety of equipment, including pacemakers and ventilators, and certify them under one of four levels, with four as the highest rating.

It will apply to medical devices that handle sensitive data or can connect to other devices, systems and services, said Dr Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, on Thursday during this year’s Singapore International Cyber Week.

The scheme, a collaboration between the Ministry of Health (MOH), Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS), was mentioned by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean on Wednesday.

It is the latest development in efforts here to help consumers figure out how secure the smart devices they buy are.

Healthcare systems here were the target of Singapore’s largest high-profile cyber-security breach in 2018. The cyber attack on SingHealth and IHiS compromised the personal data of about 1.5 million patients, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The two organisations were later issued with a combined $1 million fine by the Personal Data Protection Commission.

The Republic introduced in 2020 the Cybersecurity Labelling Scheme, which certifies consumer Internet of things devices based on their cyber-security levels.

The new scheme aims to incentivise manufacturers to adopt a security-by-design approach to develop more secure products, said MOH, HSA, CSA and IHiS in a statement on Thursday.

“This will also enable consumers and healthcare providers to make informed decisions about the use of devices, as they can identify products according to their cyber-security provisions,” they added.

There are four levels of rating under the scheme, each represented by a cross.

The requirements to pass the first level are identical to those needed for medical devices before they can be registered with HSA. The registration is necessary for most of such devices to be eligible for sale in Singapore.

Requirements to attain the higher levels may include passing independent third-party tests, said MOH, HSA, CSA and IHiS.

“A formal consultation with the medical device industry and associations will be held... to seek feedback on their proposed requirements, including the timeline for implementation,” they added.