'My whole world crashed on me'

Dec 28 was a nightmare of a day for housewife Siti Raudhah Mohd Ali. The 33-year-old mother of seven lost about $100,000 to scammers within minutes after she fell for a bogus SMS that had spoofed OCBC Bank as the sender.

Most of the money was meant for her children's expenses.

"It was like the whole world just crashed on me. I felt helpless inside," she said.

She is one of nearly 470 OCBC customers who lost at least $8.5 million last month to SMS phishing scams.

Madam Siti was so traumatised that she had difficulty going about her daily activities for a few days after that. She also suffered from gastric pain, likely due to stress.

While OCBC eventually paid her back the amount she lost, she said she is still affected by what happened and is seeking help from a therapist.

Victims who contacted The Sunday Times said they lost amounts ranging from about $3,000 to $500,000.

Some claimed that it took so long to get through to a person via OCBC's hotline that, by the time the bank was able to take action, the scammers had already siphoned much of their funds.

As more customers came forward to share their experiences, and as more questions were raised about how safe digital banking is, OCBC and the authorities moved in quickly last week to address the issue.

Last Monday, the Infocomm Media Development Authority urged more businesses to sign up with an anti-SMS spoofing registry, which allows organisations to register SMS sender names they wish to protect from misuse.

Last Wednesday, OCBC said all affected customers would get full goodwill payments for the funds they lost. Mrs Ong-Ang Ai Boon, director of the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS), later assured people that the banks here have been, and will continue to be, flexible in dealing with scam cases.

The banks and the Monetary Authority of Singapore are currently reviewing the responsibilities and liabilities of banks and consumers for fraudulent payment transactions.

The recent scams are not new. And despite years of education and warnings, people are still falling for them. Similar SMS phishing scams originated some time between 2005 and 2006, said cyber-security experts.

In January 2019, police said scammers had been posing as DBS Bank and POSB to send SMSes with phishing links to customers since September 2018.

In cases the police highlighted last April and July, bank name spoofing caused the fake SMSes to be grouped with real bank messages in the same chat thread, not unlike what many OCBC customers encountered last month.

Another reason SMS scams are successful is people tend to open SMSes, said experts. Reports have shown that people open 98 per cent of the SMSes they get, compared with about 20 per cent for e-mails.

Phishing links in the texts are also often shortened to disguise the actual URLs, which makes it hard for victims to check if the links are valid, said Mr Jonathan Jackson, cyber-security firm BlackBerry's director of engineering for Asia-Pacific.

Furthermore, the links lead to fake sites that look genuine, allowing scammers to steal from unsuspecting bank customers who key in their login details.

Changes in lifestyles could have played a part too. For one thing, many people are living their lives on mobile devices, Mr Jackson said. But these devices are not usually equipped with programs that can alert or block malicious activities or when suspicious sites are visited.

Another problem is that spoofing SMSes is very easy. He said businesses may tap companies called SMS aggregators to generate SMSes to be sent to customers. But these aggregators can be misused by criminals.