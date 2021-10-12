More smart devices certified under national labelling scheme

A national labelling scheme that helps consumers figure out how secure Wi-Fi routers and other smart devices are against cyber risks has seen a jump in the number of certified devices in six months - from 13 in April to 40 now.

By using gadgets certified under the Cybersecurity Labelling Scheme, consumers are less likely to encounter incidents such as cyber criminals hacking into Internet Protocol (IP) cameras to spy on them, or breaking into home routers to access the data that victims send over the Internet.

The scheme's most recently added devices were labelled on Sept 30, including 14 Wi-Fi routers from search giant Google and major router brand Asus.

This is amid interest from consumers for the labelling initiative, which certifies Internet of Things (IoT) products such as routers and IP cameras.

Survey findings released by cyber-security firm McAfee in May found that half of adults in Singapore said they would consider buying gadgets under the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore's (CSA) scheme.

The voluntary labelling scheme was launched about a year ago and, so far, CSA has received more than 100 applications.

It was meant to help address mounting concerns that hackers are increasingly targeting Internet-connected devices even as a surge of these gadgets is predicted.

For instance, McAfee found that the number of new IoT malware grew globally by 58 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of last year.

The cyber-security labels have four rating levels, with Level 1 meaning the device maker has ensured there is a unique log-in password and software updates are pushed automatically to the products.

The highest Level 4 rating requires products to be sent for testing against simulated cyber attacks conducted by CSA-approved third-party labs.

For now, four devices have obtained the Level 4 rating - the Government Technology Agency's TraceTogether contact tracing token, one Google Nest router and two Asus routers.

Other IoT devices certified under the national scheme include smart curtains, smart lights, smart switches, firewall devices, smart home hubs and more routers from Aztech, BroadLink, Home-A-Genius, HomeAuto Solutions, Koble, Prolink, Signify and TeamRed Labs.

Meanwhile, Singapore and Finland have agreed to mutually recognise the cyber-security labels for IoT gadgets issued by each country, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary announced last Wednesday at the Singapore International Cyber Week.

Under an agreement signed last week, products certified under Finland's Cybersecurity Label will be recognised in Singapore as having achieved a Level 3 rating under Singapore's labelling scheme, and vice versa.

This is the first such mutual recognition of labels, and CSA said it will continue to engage other like-minded partners to facilitate more of such recognitions.

Such moves are aimed at reducing duplication in testing devices across different countries, said the agency. They are also supposed to improve the ability of manufacturers to sell their IoT devices with the cyber-security labels across countries.