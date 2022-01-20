More banks, Supreme Court warn public of phishing scams

DBS Bank, UOB, the Supreme Court and the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board each warned the public about fake SMS messages and e-mails targeting their users yesterday.

Such phishing scams have been in the spotlight after nearly 470 OCBC Bank customers fell victim to a similar ruse last month and lost at least $8.5 million.

The scam aimed at DBS customers involves an SMS message, purportedly from the bank, that claims the recipient's account has been temporarily suspended.

The message invites users to click a link, which leads to a fake website designed to steal their log-in details and one-time passwords (OTPs).

The bank said in a Facebook post: "DBS will never ask for your account details or OTP over the phone, e-mail or SMS. Please be assured that we are actively taking down such phishing sites."

A different SMS scam targeting UOB customers claims there is a new fixed deposit promotion offering interest rates of up to 2.38 per cent and asks the recipient to call a certain mobile number. The sender's name may appear as "UOB Bank" and the account may be using a stolen photo of UOB employees as a display picture.

This is an attempt by scammers to obtain UOB customers' details and convince them to transfer funds to a fraudulent account, the bank said in a Facebook post.

"We are working with the police to stop the use of UOB's name and images being used fraudulently. Please do not call the number. The person on the end of the line is not a UOB employee."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court said there has been a series of phishing e-mails claiming to be from the courts, which ask people for personal information like NRIC numbers and names.

The e-mails informed recipients that they were being served a letter from the court, with the document shared via file-hosting service Dropbox Business.

The phishing e-mail is sent from info1@judiciary.gov.sg by the "Supreme Judiciary Council" and contains a PDF attachment named "GOV.SG-LETTER011822.PDF".

Anyone who receives such an e-mail should not respond to it, said the Supreme Court.

Separately, the CPF Board sent an advisory to CPF members yesterday with tips on recognising fake links, websites and senders.

It said users should ensure that a link genuinely leads to the CPF website or another government website by checking that the website address ends with ".gov.sg".