Mongolian govt agencies alert people when their data is used: Official

To help the people of Mongolia take ownership of their personal data, its government recently required that notifications be sent to citizens when government agencies use their data.

For example, if a Mongolian makes an application to the tax authority, he gets a notification via an e-government services app that the authority is checking his data when processing the application.

If he does not get this alert, he can file a complaint through the app, called e-Mongolia.

"Mongolia is a very democratic country. And the way we see human rights in the digitalised world is to give you a right to own your data and, most importantly, have control over your data," said Ms Bolor-Erdene Battsengel, state secretary of Mongolia's Ministry of Digital Development and Communications, on Tuesday.

"We pay a lot of attention to educating our citizens on creating a culture where they think about their security first when they sign up for different platforms," Ms Bolor-Erdene, 29, the youngest member of the Mongolian government's Cabinet, told The Straits Times on the sidelines of the Asia Tech x Singapore event organised by Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority and Informa Tech. The event, held at the Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore and the Singapore Expo, is on till tomorrow.

Mongolia's newly passed Law on Personal Data Protection took effect last month.

Ms Bolor-Erdene's ministry said that, in future, the government will develop a system in which citizens can give approval for the use of their data. If they refuse, their data cannot be accessed.

Singapore's Personal Data Protection Act does not prescribe how organisations should inform people on the use of their personal data. But the Personal Data Protection Commission encourages organisations to consider "just-in-time" notifications, where the necessary information is provided to people just before data processing occurs. This could be useful for more sensitive data, like health-related ones.

Ms Bolor-Erdene was designated Secretary of State of the Ministry of Digital Development and Communications in January this year. Last month, Time magazine named her as one of its Next Generation Leaders of 2022.

Being a young woman leading her country's digitalisation efforts has its challenges, she said, adding that she and others face difficulties in getting accepted because of their age or looks.

"A lot of people talk about your appearance, not judging you professionally," she said separately at a panel on women in technology at Asia Tech x Singapore yesterday. She was answering a query on tackling self-doubt.

Citing a former colleague, Singapore's Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo, who was also on the panel, advised women to "doubt the doubt" and "start thinking about what is it that we have been doing and maybe less of what we have not been able to do".

To attract more women to technology and retain them, she said that their commitments to caring for children and seniors, which can lead to them leaving the workforce, need to be addressed.