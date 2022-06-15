Meta to offer training on augmented and virtual reality tech

Content creators in Singapore who are interested in the metaverse can now learn how to use augmented reality (AR) technology under a new initiative by Meta, which owns social media platform Facebook.

The Meta Immersive Learning Academy aims to offer educational programmes on extended reality technologies, such as AR and virtual reality.

This move is among several new schemes that will be available under Meta's existing training initiative, revealed the company in an event at its Singapore office yesterday.

Now known as Upskill 2022, the initiative was launched in April last year and aims to impart relevant digital skills to students, job seekers, working professionals, educators and small business owners.

It involves a partnership between Meta and technology industry association SGTech, and is supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Enterprise Singapore and Digital Industry Singapore.

Digital Industry Singapore is the joint office of the Economic Development Board, Enterprise Singapore and IMDA that engages with the technology sector.

The existing four schemes under the initiative generally focus on teaching digital marketing skills to participants, with three of them awarding certificates upon completion.

The new schemes announced yesterday include learning programmes and scholarships for those seeking to learn software engineering, as well as a "job board" that aims to link Upskill 2022 graduates with interested employers.

Yesterday, Meta's Singapore managing director Damian Kim said Upskill 2022 has benefited around 3,600 people and more than 300 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to date.

He also said talent for roles such as those in cyber security, cloud data infrastructure and software development is increasingly challenging to find even though it is in demand.

"And we think that need is actually only going to grow over the next few years... Globally, we think there is going to be around 150 million jobs over the next three or four years that are going to be in this space," he added.

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo, who was present at the event, said the digital economy is expected to double in size between the end of last year and 2025, citing a joint report by consultancy Bain and Company, tech giant Google and investment firm Temasek.

"Without the right skill sets, some workers will definitely lose their relevance and find themselves in a very difficult position," she said.

Mrs Teo said that the Government has been working closely with its partners from academia and industry to sustain and grow the pipeline of tech talent, as well as ensure these professionals' skills are industry-relevant.

An example of such efforts would be IMDA's TechSkills Accelerator initiative, which has trained more than 160,000 people in new skills and domain knowledge, such as the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence.

She also stressed that the involvement of companies in growing tech talent is important, as the training content provided by the participants will be relevant and up to date with current needs of prospective employers.