Many confident of spotting fake news, but may not actually be able to: Study

There is a disconnect between how confident people here are in spotting fake news and their ability to actually do so amid the pandemic, according to findings from a study released yesterday.

About half of the people polled here over several surveys - 48 per cent to 53 per cent - said they could tell if a piece of information on social media is true or false.

However, about seven in 10 - 69 per cent to 76 per cent - admitted that they have unknowingly shared fake news, according to the study by Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Centre for Information Integrity and the Internet (IN-cube).

This is dangerous because confident people might end up believing information they come across that they do not have the ability to figure out is true or not, said Associate Professor Edson Tandoc Jr, director of IN-cube.

Another implication of the findings, said Assistant Professor Edmund Lee, IN-cube's assistant director, is that digital literacy here can be improved.

"This speaks to the need to educate people on how to find credible information," said Prof Lee.

The IN-cube study sought to understand Internet use here over time and polled between 420 and 1,610 Singapore residents aged 21 and above online. The surveys were conducted in December 2020, and in July and December last year.

On why some people share fake news without realising it, Prof Lee said it could be due to how fake news tends to stir people's feelings. For instance, scientific evidence is often conveyed in a very factual way, such as showing that vaccines work. This usually does not trigger emotions in people.

But people who are not on their guard may get emotional over fake news on how vaccines could cause side effects, making them want to share it.

Another reason why some people share news, even if they are unsure of its veracity, is that they have a "better safe than sorry" attitude, said Prof Tandoc.

Based on earlier focus group studies, this was more apparent among interviewees from the baby-boomer generation.