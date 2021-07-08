Local hires in infocomm media sector up 5% amid pandemic

Local employment in the infocomm media sector grew by 5 per cent last year, or about 8,000 people, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sector has been "remarkably resilient", Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said yesterday. It grew by 4.8 per cent last year, even as the broader economy shrank by 5.4 per cent.

Speaking at an event held by NCS, local telco Singtel's infocomm technology business unit, at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Mrs Teo said the local share of Singapore's infocomm media workforce had remained steady at about three in four over the past few years.

The latest figure for the growth in foreign hires in the sector was not immediately available. But Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng had said on Tuesday that from 2005 to last year, the number of Employment Pass holders - usually higher-skilled foreigners working here - in the infocomm sector increased by around 25,000, while the number of jobs created for local professionals, managers and executives was around 35,000.

Dr Tan said the infocomm sector has 6,000 jobs unfilled, adding that Singapore currently does not have enough locals to fill the jobs available as demand for technology talent has grown, with the economy going digital.

Yesterday, Mrs Teo, in her first public speech as Minister for Communications and Information after a Cabinet reshuffle in May, also said there was a significant proportion of new jobs for tech talent here. Of the jobs expected to be created from the Economic Development Board's committed investments in 2019 and last year, about 40 per cent, or 20,000, are expected to be digital roles.

"Collectively, these trends point to a picture of Singapore's digital future that is very much at the forefront of our economy and that offers exciting opportunities for Singaporeans... willing to take on these challenges, build up their own capabilities and... innovate," she said.

The infocomm media sector is likely to expand beyond its current 10 per cent contribution to Singapore's economy and grow in the next couple of years, she added.

While the coronavirus pandemic caused businesses and schools to go digital quickly, with strong demand for tech talent and solutions, early investments in digitalisation made the switch less painful, she said.

These included initiatives such as the Infocomm Media Development Authority's SMEs Go Digital programme, which provided support for businesses to continue their operations remotely.

"The (infocomm media) sector will be vital in building up Singapore's digital innovation capabilities and creating sophisticated digital products and services that have the potential to reach global markets," said Mrs Teo.

"It will also be a growth multiplier for the broader economy. Digital technologies can help firms become more productive and competitive, and... position these companies to capture the opportunities that will come from pervasive digitalisation across the board."

She noted that in the Asia-Pacific, infocomm technology spending is expected to exceed US$1 trillion (S$1.35 trillion) by 2024.

One company seeking more tech talent is NCS, which yesterday said it plans to hire up to 2,000 people over this year and the next to expand and transform its business in the Asia-Pacific. While NCS was unable to say what proportion would be Singaporeans and permanent residents, it plans to hire in Singapore as well as Australia and China, where it plans to expand in the next three to five years. NCS has close to 10,000 employees now.