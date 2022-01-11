In Brief: P&G targets virtual platforms in search of future customers

P&G targets virtual platforms in search of future customers

LAS VEGAS • A digital platform that features virtual tours of the UK's Kew Gardens to showcase the plants used in some Herbal Essences products is one of several new forays by personal-care giant Procter & Gamble to engage consumers in the metaverse.

The maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers is pledging to plant a tree in the Mexican state of Veracruz, which is rich in biodiversity but experiencing rapid deforestation, for each participant that completes the journey on the digital platform called BeautySphere, it said at CES in Las Vegas last week.

P&G has also re-imagined a popular ad campaign from the late 1970s and early 1980s into a video game called "Attack of the Cavity Creeps" that seeks to teach children better oral care habits.

These initiatives join the company's previous metaverse efforts that include Gillette Venus avatar designs in Nintendo's Animal Crossing video game and LifeLab, a platform for discovering the company's products.

The payoff, according to chief brand officer Marc Pritchard, is the opportunity to build awareness of P&G's offerings with a new generation of consumers that use the platforms. "More of our work is going to be having these virtual experiences that allow consumers to be able to engage with the brands," Mr Pritchard said in an interview.

Virtual universes blend technologies such as video-conferencing and live-streaming, and they are changing how people gather, mingle and spend money.

P&G's forays are part of a greater migration by big companies into the metaverse, in addition to the traditional method of acquiring customers: advertising on TV, the Web and streaming services.

Nvidia boosts metaverse role with new software, marketplace deals

LAS VEGAS • Nvidia Corp said last week that it would give away software to artists and other creators building virtual worlds for the metaverse, and that it has made technology deals with several marketplaces where artists sell the 3D content they create.

The metaverse - a loosely defined term that refers to virtual worlds made more lifelike by the use of augmented and virtual reality headsets - relies heavily on graphics technology like Nvidia's flagship semiconductors.

Nvidia is seeking to turn its leading position in supplying the computing hardware for the metaverse into a set of software tools for creating and selling content within virtual worlds, a business opportunity that has helped Nvidia shares more than double in value over the past year.

At CES, Nvidia said it plans to distribute a free version of its "Omniverse" software for creating virtual worlds to individual artists. Nvidia in November said it would charge prices starting at US$9,000 (S$12,200) a year for corporate customers.

Once artists create three-dimensional content that can be used in virtual worlds, they can sell that content on several marketplaces and content libraries.

Nvidia has reached deals with four such marketplaces - TurboSquid by Shutterstock, CGTrader, Sketchfab and Twinbru - to allow their marketplace content to show up in Nvidia's Omniverse software suite.

Marketplaces Reallusion's ActorCore, Daz3D and e-on software's PlantCatalog will soon release their own Omniverse-ready assets.

Qualcomm, Microsoft collaborate on chip for AR glasses

LAS VEGAS • Qualcomm said it is working with Microsoft on custom chips that would control lightweight augmented reality (AR) glasses for use by both consumers and businesses for metaverse apps.

At CES last week, Qualcomm president and chief executive Cristiano Amon said the two companies will mate the custom chips with the software that developers need to create virtual worlds.

Future devices will work with Microsoft's Mesh that allows users to beam a realistic likeness of themselves into the headset of another user so that it feels like the two people are in the same room. They will also use Qualcomm's Snapdragon Spaces that helps perform basic AR functions like mapping out physical spaces and hand-tracking.

The companies did not say when the chips and headsets would be available.

