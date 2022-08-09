How I created Sumiko Tan's deepfake overnight

Tech Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Home-made deepfakes are more common than ever as tools to create them have become more powerful and more readily available.

The Straits Times attempted to create one to see just how easy it would be.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 09, 2022, with the headline How I created Sumiko Tan's deepfake overnight. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top