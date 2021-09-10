High-end gaming on the go with new StarHub streaming service, 5G boost

It is now possible to play high-end video games on the go and on low-end computers with a new cloud gaming service launched by telco StarHub yesterday, following earlier attempts by others years ago that did not take off.

Gamers using the new service on phones while on the move can also get a boost if they play on 5G mobile networks as less lag is expected than on 4G. This translates to a smoother and more responsive gaming experience.

The service also comes after rival telcos launched new 5G commercial applications in the past two weeks, such as real-time robot surveillance from M1 and a game that allows users to drive remote-control cars from Singtel.

Called GeForce Now, the new subscription service is from graphics processor maker Nvidia and made available to consumers through StarHub.

It allows a user to play games without needing the latest game consoles or souped-up gaming computers that can cost hundreds to thousands of dollars.

So even a mobile phone, tablet, and laptop or desktop computer with low-end specifications can play the more than 1,000 titles compatible with the service.

This is possible because GeForce Now does the game processing on high-end machines at the back end, then streams the game over mobile networks or fibre broadband to users through the service's app or a Web browser.

For GeForce Now, a user pays $19.99 monthly or $199.90 annually. But, unlike video streaming services like Netflix, he has to separately buy the games on other digital stores, then link them to the cloud gaming service to be able to stream the games. This is akin to renting computing hardware to play resource-demanding games.

The gaming platforms and stores supported by the service for now include Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, Electronic Arts' Origin and Ubisoft Connect.

Supported blockbuster titles include Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Control and Cyberpunk 2077.

To stream at 1280x720 pixel resolution at 60 frames per second, GeForce Now needs at least a 15Mbps Internet connection. Streaming a game at a higher 1920x1080 pixel resolution at the same frame rate needs a 25Mbps connection or better.

While this means a 4G connection can handle the streaming, there is less delay with a 5G connection when players input actions in a game. This is important in action-heavy games like first-person shooters when quick response times mean life or death in-game. Singtel has said 5G's response times can be two times faster than 4G's.

GeForce Now can be used on any mobile network. But StarHub customers enjoy a discount and pay $11.99 a month or $119.90 a year.

There is one caveat: Singtel, StarHub and M1 said their newer low-latency 5G networks cover only about 50 per cent of Singapore.

GeForce Now is not the first foray into cloud gaming here. In 2011, Singtel launched a subscription service called ESC.

Unlike GeForce Now, the resolution of the games streamed was lower at 480p, and at launch, 24 games were available. ESC users did not have to buy the games separately to stream them.

But like other cloud gaming offerings elsewhere at the time, ESC was eventually discontinued.

In 2019, Singtel was reported to be testing cloud gaming on mobile devices using 5G networks with gaming accessories firm Razer.