Helping start-ups manage IP among new initiatives to support innovation in S'pore

Start-ups are a rich source of innovation, but they may lack the expertise to identify and effectively use the intellectual property (IP) of their inventions.

But those in Singapore can now receive support to better manage their IP, under a new initiative by the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (Ipos).

"The IP Start programme will support start-ups by way of curated resources, practical advice and hands-on guidance, shared exclusively through their accelerators and incubators," said Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong on Tuesday.

The scheme is among three new initiatives to develop Singapore's IP ecosystem and support innovation announced by Mr Tong during the annual IP Week at Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

The two-day event, which began on Tuesday, features panel discussions on IP-related topics and emerging technologies such as the metaverse.

The other two initiatives unveiled by Mr Tong are an online guide to help enterprises better manage their trade secrets, and a joint initiative between Ipos and the World Intellectual Property Organisation (Wipo) to help students in tertiary institutions who intend to patent their inventions.

Mr Tong noted that IP activity reached record highs both locally and globally last year, even in the midst of an ongoing pandemic.

There were 277,500 international patent applications last year, with 54.1 per cent of them coming from Asia, according to a Wipo statement in February.

Ipos received a record 14,590 patent filings last year, as well as 58,898 trademark applications - also a high.

Mr Tong said an IP ecosystem supports and facilitates innovation, and goes beyond "keeping others out".

It protects inventions from being simply copied by others, and also drives collaborative research and development, he added.

"Businesses that are IP-rich but cash-poor can also use their IP... as leverage to help obtain support and financing," he said.

"That same leverage can be used by businesses to enter cross-licensing deals with some of their competitors, and go further together by sharing complementary technologies."

On Tuesday, five companies were also recognised for their innovations and IP management strategies that have helped them grow.

These recipients of the Wipo-Ipos IP For Innovation Awards include local cyber security hardware manufacturer Flexxon, and semiconductor company MediaTek.