Grab to hire 350 staff in S'pore, including for financial services

Technology firm Grab will be hiring about 350 more employees here this year to help it deliver online financial services in South-east Asia.

The new hires will also develop the Singapore ride-hailing operator's digital banking business and support micro enterprises in their digital transformation.

Grab is looking at those with skills in artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security, data science and software engineering, as well as product management and design.

They are expected to be involved in projects to improve the ability of merchants to offer better and tailored products to their customers.

These employees will also work to improve the user experience of the GrabMerchant mobile app, which helps companies optimise their operations and manage sales as well as handle food and store orders and deliveries.

Of the 350 new jobs, about 200 will be for the digital bank business that a Grab-Singtel consortium announced in December it would be hiring for. The consortium was one of two successful applicants for a digital full bank licence here. It plans to formally launch the digital bank early next year.

While Grab could not say how many of the 350 new jobs will go to Singaporeans, a spokesman said that "we will put in all efforts to attract and consider Singaporeans for job positions on merit".

The new hiring drive was announced yesterday at the signing of a memorandum of intent (MOI) between Grab, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the Government's Digital Industry Singapore (DISG) at Grab's Marina One office.

DISG is the joint office of the Economic Development Board, Enterprise Singapore and IMDA that engages with the technology sector.

Under the MOI, Grab will support Singapore's tech ecosystem through the development of the company's tech talent and research and development capabilities here.

The company will work with IMDA and DISG to grow its core product and engineering teams' capabilities through the support of talent development initiatives such as IMDA's TechSkills Accelerator training programmes.

The talent development programmes seek to enhance the deep technical skills of experienced professionals, and provide hands-on training opportunities to individuals keen to explore roles in the tech sector, said Grab and IMDA.

Besides tech roles, Grab's 350 new hires in Singapore will also include those in finance, operations, legal, public affairs and business development fields.

Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran, who witnessed the MOI signing yesterday, said the Government wants to ensure "that there is a wide range of digital solutions available, which help our enterprises leverage the technology to strengthen their competitiveness and grow, both in Singapore and beyond".

He added that partnering with companies like Grab, which offers solutions that companies such as food vendors need, "creates greater momentum in that effort".

Ms Serene Ow, Grab's head of data science, transport, marketplace and experiences, said new hires with skills in AI can help with her team's work on making better sense of customers' preferences.

For instance, improvements can be made in its ride-hailing service, allowing for better matching of Grab drivers to passengers.