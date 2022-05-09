Govt looking at ways to recycle check-in tokens, boxes amid concerns over e-waste

The Government is exploring recycling and electronic waste disposal options for TraceTogether tokens and SafeEntry Gateway boxes in preparation for when these pandemic contact-tracing tools are no longer needed.

In the meantime, the public and businesses should retain these items, the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) said on Saturday in a reply to queries from The Straits Times.

This will "enable us to rapidly step up contact tracing and vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) checks, should we need to do so again in response to a new (Covid-19) variant of concern".

The reply comes amid concerns raised by some people over the technological trash that SafeEntry check-in equipment might create when the pandemic is declared over.

The worries were prompted by the broad relaxation of pandemic measures since April 26, such as visitors no longer having to do SafeEntry check-ins at most places.

Under VDS, people not vaccinated against Covid-19 are often not allowed to enter specific premises or join certain activities unless certain conditions are met.

A SafeEntry check-in, such as tapping a government-issued TraceTogether token against a configured mobile device, helps verify a person's vaccination status.

The SafeEntry Gateway boxes were issued by the Government to businesses for free - at least for the initial boxes - so that visitors to their establishments could check in by tapping their TraceTogether tokens or smartphones with the TraceTogether app on the boxes.

Currently, as part of green efforts to prevent wastage, GovTech collects used tokens to recycle or refurbish, depending on their condition. The data stored in returned tokens is wiped clean.

The tokens can be returned at TraceTogether vending machines or selected community centres - visit https://token.gowhere.gov. sg/ for details.

For tokens that are refurbished, the electronic components are tested to ensure they are in good working order. The battery or casing, or both, will be replaced if necessary.

The tokens are sanitised before being redistributed.

A similar process applies for faulty SafeEntry Gateway boxes.

GovTech did not indicate how many tokens and boxes have been returned.

In 2020, electronics firm PCI won a government tender to supply the first 300,000 TraceTogether tokens. That same year, GovTech said each token - which was distributed for free unless a person had lost it too many times - was expected to cost about $10.

Another maker, Catalist-listed technology provider iWow Technology, disclosed last month that, at one point, it delivered two million TraceTogether tokens over a span of four months.

The Smart Nation and Digital Government Group, which GovTech is a part of, said in March last year that each SafeEntry Gateway box costs about $90, including cellular connectivity for a year.

Members of the public like Mr Jason Choo, 34, who works in logistics, said e-waste from SafeEntry equipment is definitely a concern.

"The Government should have a plan for the batteries and waste (from the equipment)," he added.

Organisations have also used equipment not issued by the Government, including gated gantries that automate the check-in process at venue entrances, as well as smartphones and tablets configured for check-ins.

Jalan Besar Town Council installed gantries in late January at the Chinatown Complex hawker centre it manages. After the move led to quicker and smoother access, gantries were set up at other hawker centres it oversees.

On average, the cost difference between having a team of security personnel and a hybrid system of gantries and security personnel to manage crowds was marginal.

On March 28, all of these gantries were removed from the hawker centres, in line with the easing of safe management measures then.

Businesses that want to recycle the gantries can approach e-waste recyclers licensed by the National Environment Agency, said Alba E-Waste Smart Recycling, the company that runs the national e-waste programme.

Meanwhile, several businesses are finding new uses for their check-in gantries and mobile devices.

Ms Deborah Tan, deputy director of Far East Organization's retail business group, said: "For now, we will repurpose them for other uses, such as entry to private and ticketed events."

Far East manages 17 malls here, including Katong V.

Perennial Holdings, which manages Chinatown Point and Capitol Singapore, said that where possible, it will repurpose its gantries for other uses.

MQuest, a vendor that has deployed a few hundred gantries, said all of its clients are holding on to the machines they bought, with some storing them and others considering how to repurpose them.

Some potential applications include using the gantries to count the number of visitors and control who can access certain areas in a location.

Besides removing and storing such gantries, UOL, which has retail properties such as Kinex and United Square, said it has redeployed smaller check-in devices like tablets and installed them at customer service counters to help shoppers with gift redemptions.

CapitaLand, which has 20 malls here, including Jewel Changi Airport, said it has made arrangements to return, repurpose or store the check-in equipment for the time being.

313@somerset, which is managed by Lendlease, and Frasers Property Retail, which has 13 malls here, including The Centrepoint, said they are keeping their check-in equipment, in line with government guidelines.

Storing mobile phones used for check-ins aside, 100 AM mall in Tanjong Pagar has also kept its temperature scanners. Said a spokesman: "Temperature measuring devices can still be used in the future, especially since we are still not out of the woods yet."

Supermarket chains like Sheng Siong, which has 66 stores, have also stowed away equipment used for SafeEntry check-ins in case they are needed again.

DFI Retail Group, which has 100 Giant and Cold Storage outlets here, said smartphones and tablets used for checking in people are being used for day-to-day operations.

FairPrice, which has more than 100 supermarket outlets, said its gantries - installed at selected stores on short-term rental contracts - are being progressively removed by vendors.

Some restaurants like Yan at the National Gallery use tablets not just for checking in diners, but also for other restaurant operations.

Zafferano Italian Restaurant & Lounge in Collyer Quay plans to repurpose check-in tablets to control sound and light systems in its new private rooms.