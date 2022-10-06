Google opens pre-orders for Pixel 7 phone in S'pore priced at $999, Pro model starts at $1,299

SINGAPORE - Google on Thursday launched pre-orders for its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, which will hit stores in Singapore on Oct 13.

This year's models start at $999 and each come in two storage sizes, 128GB and 256GB.

The base Pixel 7 is priced at $999 for a 128GB model, which is available in black, white and a light green colour that Google calls Lemongrass.

The 256GB Pixel 7 model is priced at $1,129 and is available only in black - dubbed by Google as Obsidian, after the dark-coloured rock.

Prices for the flagship Pixel 7 Pro start at $1,299 for the 128GB model, which is available in black, white and hazel, which appears to be grey with gold accents.

The 256GB version of the Pro is priced at $1,449 and also comes only in Obsidian.

They will be available in stores at Courts and Challenger, as well as online on the Google Store, Shopee and other distributors from Oct 13.

The Pixel 7 series is equipped with the Google Tensor G2, the second and latest version of Google's custom-built chip, said Google.

The chip powers machine learning capabilities and speech recognition within the phone itself, rather than through cloud servers.

The screens of both devices are slightly smaller than their predecessors'. The Pixel 7's screen, which has a refresh rate of 90Hz, stretches 6.3 inches compared with the Pixel 6's 6.4 inches. At 6.7 inches, the Pixel 7 Pro's 120Hz screen measures similar to the Pixel 6 Pro's.

The devices are also IP68-certified, meaning they are water- and dust-proof.

Google claims its Pixel's battery can last more than 24 hours with the help of artificial intelligence that adapts to users' usage patterns, like their favourite apps, so that it does not waste power on rarely used features.

The Pixel 7 model contains a 4,355mAh battery - slightly smaller than its predecessor's 4,614mAh battery - while the Pixel 7 Pro's 5,000mAh is similar to the Pixel 6 Pro's.

Google said the phones will charge to around 50 per cent in 30 minutes with a 30W USB-C charging brick, but this will not be supplied in the box, following the company's decision to be "more minimal", Google told The Straits Times.

Nineteen per cent of the phones' weight is made of recycled materials, such as the metal frame made entirely of recycled aluminium.

The phones will come with at least five years of security updates from its launch date to make the devices more secure over time and boost their longevity, said Google.

It will also be supported to Android updates for a minimum of three years.