Give more bite to S'pore's online safety rules

On Monday, Singapore tabled a new Bill that makes social media platforms liable if they fail to protect local users from a range of online harms, placing the Republic among front-runners regulating a space that has so far been self-supervised.

Singapore's Online Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, a new addition to the Broadcasting Act, empowers the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to issue orders to block a service or take down egregious content including posts advocating suicide, child sexual exploitation, hate and terrorism.