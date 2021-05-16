Firms gear up for TraceTogether-only check-ins

Hair salon Tresses Studio in Ghim Moh and many other businesses are set for customers to check in using only TraceTogether when this becomes compulsory for contact tracing from tomorrow.

The salon has already installed a SafeEntry Gateway Box at its entrance. The device allows visitors to check in by holding their TraceTogether tokens or phones with the TraceTogether app near it.

This is ahead of the June 15 deadline for more public venues to have the gateway system in place as another way for visitors to check in, besides scanning QR codes with the TraceTogether app or scanning the token.

Tresses Studio director Kenny Chew said staff training was not an issue for the gateway box. "You just bring your gadget near (the box to check-in). It's very easy."

Many businesses and industry associations told The Sunday Times they are ready as well.

The Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (Asme) noted that about 80 per cent of the 80 firms it has received feedback from said they were ready for TraceTogether-only SafeEntry check-ins. The rest are either getting prepared or are not ready yet, said the association, which represents about 8,000 small and medium-sized businesses.

Asme vice-president for communications Louisa Lee said many firms are already using the SafeEntry QR code for checking in, such as using the Singpass app or a phone's camera to scan the codes.

"So, we don't foresee many having problems with the transition (to TraceTogether check-ins only), as the same QR code will work," she said, but added that some firms faced technical or administrative issues, such as having problems updating the QR code for a business premises after moving.

Ms Lee said these companies could be small outfits that may not need to have SafeEntry check-ins.

The Hair and Cosmetology Association Singapore (Hacos), which has about 300 members, said some had issues applying for the gateway but these have since been addressed.

The Singapore Hotel Association, which has 160 hotels, said no members reported any technical hitches that could not be resolved.

And the Restaurant Association of Singapore has contacted its more than 500 members to advise them on how they can get help to train staff on using the free SafeEntry (Business) app, which can stand in for the SafeEntry Gateway box, as well as applying for and setting up the box itself.

Singpass, phone camera and identity (ID) card check-ins will no longer be supported when compulsory TraceTogether check-ins start. But some exceptions can be made for scanning ID cards, such as when a visitor's phone has run out of power.

The Government said on May 4 that it was bringing forward the start date for SafeEntry check-ins using only TraceTogether.

Hacos said the April notice setting the initial start date of June 1 gave members a "sufficient grace period to apply online for the new SafeEntry Gateway device".

Outlets can get one free gateway box but can appeal for more.

UOB said there are SafeEntry Gateway devices at almost all of its premises, including main office buildings and all bank branches.

It noted that an increasing number of visitors and employees have used TraceTogether to check in and out at its premises over the past few months.

"Given this trend, we expect a smooth transition to TraceTogether-only SafeEntry check-ins from May 17," UOB added.