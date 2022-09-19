Fibre broadband speeds to be boosted among upgrades to S'pore's digital connectivity: Josephine Teo

SINGAPORE - Digital connectivity helped Singaporeans get through the pandemic, and the country is now planning to boost fibre broadband speeds in homes to 10Gbps from 1Gbps - the current standard among households here.

This is among a series of upgrades to the country's digital connectivity infrastructure, which also include expanding its 5G ecosystem and investing in research on 6G, said Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo on Monday.

She was speaking at the official launch of the Future Communications and Connectivity Lab at the Singapore University of Technology and Design.

"During the pandemic, our strong connectivity contributed to Singapore's resilience, allowing our lives and livelihoods to transit digitally," she said.

But technology developments, such as in augmented reality and virtual reality as well as the metaverse, will demand greater broadband bandwidth, added Mrs Teo.

She noted that other countries are also striving to improve their digital connectivity. South Korea has set a goal of reaching 50 per cent countrywide adoption of 10Gbps services by the end of this year.

"We must enable widespread and affordable access to high quality digital connectivity, just as we make it possible for ordinary citizens to have access to quality education, healthcare and housing," said Mrs Teo.

She did not give any details on how or when the broadband upgrade will be rolled out.

She said the opening of the Future Communications and Connectivity Lab represents an important milestone.

The lab - a partnership between SUTD and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) - aims to accelerate research on future communications technologies and support developments such as holographic communications.

It is the first physical lab in the region to integrate research and development in artificial intelligence with that in 6G.

A 5G network is said to be 10 times faster than 4G, allowing a high-definition movie to be downloaded in seconds instead of minutes.

It also has more bandwidth, enabling about 1,000 more devices to be connected without any transmission lag, compared with 4G.