Digital Realty opens new data centre in Loyang

United States data centre operator Digital Realty yesterday officially opened in Loyang its third data centre here, bringing its total investment in such centres in Singapore to US$1 billion (S$1.34 billion).

This comes as Singapore was ranked among the top 10 data centre markets last month.

Digital Realty's new data centre here, called Digital Loyang II, spans 34,000 sq m, or the size of about 27 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Digital Loyang II is able to carry an IT load of 50MW.

This is larger than the combined IT load of about 40MW for its first two data centres - Digital Jurong, launched in 2010, and Digital Loyang I, launched in 2016.

Data centres are used by organisations to store, process and transmit large amounts of data.

Digital Realty was not able to give a breakdown of the US$1 billion invested in its three data centres here. But The Business Times reported in 2019 that over US$500 million was invested in the two earlier data facility projects.

Speaking at the newest data centre's launch, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee noted that the facility received the highest certification that a data centre can attain under a government Green Mark scheme for such centres.

"As the digital economy continues to grow, it is important to ensure that our digital infrastructure is as environmentally sustainable as possible, and (Digital Loyang II) has done well to be over 30 per cent more energy-efficient than the industry norm," said Mr Lee.

Kenny Chee