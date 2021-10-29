Digital IC users welcome the convenience

IT trainer Kendra Ong used to fret that she might inadvertently leave her identity card (IC) at home whenever she had to use it outside.

The 67-year-old would often have to produce her IC to have the barcode scanned when she visited polyclinics for check-ups or to use ActiveSG sports facilities.

But since discovering the digital IC feature in the Singpass app a few weeks ago, she has started leaving her IC at home to keep it safe.

"Now, it's only when I visit the bank that I have to remember to take my physical IC. I tried using the digital IC there recently, but was told it was not accepted yet," she said in Mandarin.

From next Monday, most government agencies will accept digital ICs when individuals use or apply for public services in person.

The digital IC feature was added to the Singpass app in May last year, but it took some time for it to gain acceptance as a form of identity verification.

The Smart Nation and Digital Government Office, as well as the Government Technology Agency which developed Singpass, have been working with public agencies to scale up efforts to have the digital IC accepted.

The Government is also in talks with private sector industries on using the digital IC at more places, including banks.

Besides serving as a digital version of the IC, the Singpass app can also be used to share personal information with various entities using the MyInfo feature.

Despite the large amount of personal information accessible through the Singpass app, users like Ms Ong are not worried.

"There are layers of security before you can view the information. I use the biometric iris scanner to unlock my Android phone and it's quite secure," she said.

Madam Rahjee Chalson, 61, a senior staff nurse at SingHealth Polyclinics, agreed.

"I have to key in my Singpass PIN in order to gain full access to my digital IC and other information," she said.

"If I lose my phone, I will lodge a police report and suspend my mobile phone number to prevent any unauthorised usage."

Users who misplace their phones can also set up Singpass on a new device, which will automatically log the lost device out of the app.

For Madam Rahjee, the digital IC also makes her work a little easier as patients who visit the polyclinic can register for their appointments or verify their identity even if they forget to bring their physical IC, as long as they have the Singpass app installed.

Mr Frederic Ho, vice-president for the Asia-Pacific region at identity verification company Jumio, said wider acceptance of the digital IC and MyInfo will result in cost savings for firms when interacting with clients as it cuts down on time and manpower needs.

But firms will also have to train their staff to be familiar with new means of verification to prevent fraud through the spoofing of a digital IC, he added.

The app comes with various security features to make it difficult to fake - screenshots and screen recording cannot be done on Android phones, and the holographic lion crest will not be animated if a user performs a screen capture on an Apple iPhone.

However, it would still be easier for a fraudster to replicate the digital version than to print a physical fake IC, Mr Ho noted.

"Education efforts for the people who need to verify this information may take some time," he said.

"When we walk into a mall now, the security officers know how to check our vaccination and check-in status on the TraceTogether app. Similarly, for digital IC acceptance, that process will have to be in place."