Designed in Singapore: Tools to help those who have disabilities

SINGAPORE - Student inventors put their thinking caps to the contest to come up with tech solutions designed to help people with disabilities gain more independence.

Held at the National Library last Saturday, non-profit organisation Engineer Good's fourth annual Tech 4 Good competition showcased several winning inventions from 30 entries from students between 15 and 25 years old.

The source codes for these tech inventions are available free at GitHub, an online software development hosting platform that promotes collaboration, to allow more designers to build on the ideas to help others in need.

These are three highlights from the winning entries:

Braille-inspired syringe

Dispensing precise amounts of medication is often a tricky guessing game for people with visual disabilities who may struggle to see the small measurements printed on a syringe, said applied artificial intelligence and analytics student Cody Tan, 20.

During his research, he spoke to a senior with low vision who said he often struggles to give medication to his service dog.

Mr Tan said: "He just has to guess, but sometimes he is a bit scared. It's a concern because these measurements can be very crucial."

Mr Tan's winning team from Singapore Polytechnic designed a 3D-printed syringe holder with thick, embossed lines that indicate measurements down to the millilitre for those with visual disabilities to read with their fingers as they draw fluids.

Fitted onto a standard syringe, the holder guides the user to draw precise amounts of fluids through touch, feeling for the thick lines that work like Braille - a tactile writing system.

The product, which won the Most Impactful Award, can also benefit those who may need to draw liquids in dark places or tight corners where their view of the syringe is obscured, said Mr Tan.

Team member Faith De Vera, 20, said the team hopes to refine the product and develop new sizes to fit an insulin pen or other commonly used syringes.

She said: "The codes for our product are open source. Others can use the codes and design the product better. That'll be mission accomplished for us."

Robotic camera arm