Crossing borders using just your face and smartphone

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic and talk of so-called "vaccine passports" which can digitally prove that a person has been vaccinated against the coronavirus to facilitate travel between countries, work on a more all-encompassing digital passport had already begun.

While a vaccine passport cannot replace a person's physical passport for travel, a digital passport could, to an extent.

This might mean a traveller using his smartphone and having his face scanned to clear immigration.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), a United Nations agency that oversees global commercial aviation, has been looking into digital passports since 2017. Last November, it was reported that the agency had endorsed some specifications in a step towards developing such digital documents, dubbed "digital travel credentials".

In Singapore, the idea that the country's national identification system, Singpass, could eventually become a digital passport has also been raised in recent months.

In March, then Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan said that with all the features built into Singpass, "it is not a stretch to imagine that (Singpass) will eventually evolve into an international digital identity or... passport".

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo reiterated this possibility in August.

The Government Technology Agency said in March that Singapore is in talks with Australia and Britain on developing a digital passport, although this is still some years away from being ready.

What is needed for a digital passport and how could it work?

VERIFYING IDENTITIES

A digital passport must be able to verify and authenticate a traveller's identity. With Covid-19 deterring face-to-face interactions, countries need to think about developing systems to do this in a contactless way.

"There is an opportunity for countries to develop digital passports that sit in the traveller's mobile phone," said Mr Frederic Ho, Asia-Pacific vice-president at identity verification company Jumio Corporation.

He said that smartphone features, such as those that allow the use of the phone's camera to scan a person's face, can help verify a person's biometric information linked to the digital passport and a government database to ensure that the person behind the screen is who he says he is.

Crooks might try to use an image or video of a person's face to get past the face-scanning process. But there are anti-spoofing solutions that can do a "liveness detection" to confirm a person's physical presence behind the screen.

This would be an evolution of current biometric or electronic passports (e-passports) used now.

Such passport booklets have encrypted chips that contain a traveller's information, like face or eye maps and fingerprint data. These can be checked against a traveller by scanning his biometrics at automated checkpoint gantries.

A digital passport platform would need to ensure that the information on it cannot be altered without authorisation, said Mr Angus McDougall, regional vice-president for Asia-Pacific at Entrust, another identity verification company.

A traveller's personal records that are stored and in transit must be secured with encryption. The data in the digital passport in his phone needs to be encrypted too. And for immigration officers to access travellers' data, multi-factor authentication is required, Mr McDougall said.

MUTUAL RECOGNITION

Mr Ho said Singpass is great for verifying the identities of citizens. For example, it has a feature that does so by comparing face scans against the Government's database.

But one hurdle when it comes to developing digital passports for border clearance is that they need to be mutually recognised by other countries, he said.

This is an issue with vaccine passports now, Mr Ho said, adding that such digital health certificates are like travel visas. Various countries have different approaches to validating visa applications and, possibly, vaccine passports.

To address such interoperability issues for digital passports, Mr McDougall said one way is to look to common standards set by international organisations like ICAO.

HOW IT COULD WORK

ICAO's digital travel credential could pave the way for standardised digital passports recognised globally. The credential is an encrypted file that replicates the information from the chip embedded in a traveller's e-passport. This means the credential contains his identity and biometric data.

An ongoing trial in Canada sheds some light on one way the digital travel credential could work. The Canadian Border Services Agency is working with private-and public-sector organisations, including Entrust, on this.

In one scenario, the process starts with a traveller downloading an immigration mobile app before his flight. He uses his phone's camera to scan the page of his e-passport booklet that has his photo, taps his phone on the e-passport so that it can read the booklet's chip using near-field communication, and takes a selfie with the app. These steps help verify the traveller's identity by checking against a government database.

If the verification is successful, a digital travel credential is created. The encrypted credential is stored in the app and can stand in for the physical passport. A copy of the encrypted credential and other supporting travel documents are also stored in the system's back end. Only approved personnel like those from the immigration authorities have the means to decode the encryption.

The traveller's face becomes the main way to verify his identity later, with the digital travel credential in his phone app and his physical passport serving as backups.

When the traveller is ready to fly, he checks in at the airline counter or self-service kiosk at the airport. His face is scanned and checked against the digital travel credential stored. If all is in order, he gets his boarding pass, deposits his luggage and heads to border clearance.

There, he walks through corridors with cameras and screens, where his face gets scanned at several points to confirm his identity.

Prompts on the screens and his app tell him where to go next after his face is scanned.

At the boarding gate, he again has his face scanned. If nothing goes awry, he boards the plane without having to show his physical passport and without much contact with checkpoint officers.

Roving immigration officers will observe passing travellers in the border clearance zone. If they detect suspicious behaviour, an officer can step in to manually check the traveller's physical passport or scan his phone's digital travel credential and interview him.

If the traveller is flagged as a risk - for example, if he is a suspected drug mule - he can be directed to another area for checks.

How long the digital travel credential will remain on the traveller's phone would have to depend on a country's policies.

A digital passport must be able to verify and authenticate a traveller's identity. With Covid-19 deterring face-to-face interactions, countries need to think about developing systems to do this in a contactless way.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation's digital travel credential could pave the way for standardised digital passports recognised globally. The credential is an encrypted file that replicates the information from the chip embedded in a traveller's e-passport. This means the credential contains his identity and biometric data.

This scenario describes one of several possible ways to implement ICAO's digital travel credential.

The ultimate goal is to eventually develop specifications that do away with the physical passport, "but we are still many years out from that", said Mr McDougall.

In the meantime, Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority is looking at a way for Singaporeans to pass through immigration gates without having to produce their passports from next year.

Called the New Clearance Concept, it primarily involves using iris or facial scans to verify identities. In a step towards this, it was announced in October last year that all immigration checkpoints here had replaced fingerprint scans with facial and iris scans.​