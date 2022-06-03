Critical for firms and govts to be 'ambidextrous': DPM

Organisations need to be nimble and responsive to tackle challenges and adjust course when necessary, while also keeping an eye on longer-term shifts and preparing for them, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday.

This ability to be "ambidextrous" is critical for companies and governments to ride through disruptions such as the global financial crisis of 2008 and the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

Mr Heng also cited two other attributes needed to thrive in a changing world: commitment to innovation and striving to always create value.

"The reality is that no company or government can predict the future with certainty," he said. "This is the nature of change. While the broad contours can be gleaned, inevitably, there will be much that surprises us and every so often a major curve ball or crisis will hit us."

Mr Heng was speaking at the IBM Think on Tour 2022 Singapore conference held at the Marina Bay Sands convention centre.

He said IBM is an example of a company that successfully adapted to survive, noting that the firm started out as a hardware company and had its core business disrupted by the rise of the personal computer in the 1980s.

"IBM eventually turned the corner successfully and reinvented itself as a provider of software solutions and services," Mr Heng said.

"Without the ambidextrous ability to not just focus on the present but also transform for the future, IBM might not be here today."

Singapore-based traditional Chinese medicine company Eu Yan Sang is another example.

Mr Heng noted how the 140-year-old firm embraced digitalisation and now has a strong online presence and a network of physicians who communicate with patients through online platforms.

He also said it is no secret that innovation is critical for new breakthroughs, but this is easier said than done.

Fiscal constraints have resulted in declining public investments in research and development (R&D) in some countries, while quarterly pressures may also make it difficult for companies to invest in R&D for the long term.