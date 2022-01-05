CES 2022 exhibitors offer glimpse of the metaverse

The metaverse may not be here yet, but it is closer than most people think as all the "building blocks" for it are already being used in the tech industry today, said Consumer Technology Association (CTA) vice-president of research Steve Koenig.

Defined as a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection, its building blocks include cloud technology, 5G wireless connectivity and cryptocurrencies.

Recent innovations in haptics and volumetric video capture - a technique that captures objects and spaces in three dimensions and in real time - will also spur the development of the metaverse.

The next step is to take these technologies and assemble them into a cohesive product or experience, Mr Koenig said on Monday.

He was speaking at a media preview event ahead of CES 2022, the latest edition of the world's biggest tech show which opens today in Las Vegas and runs till Friday.

The metaverse was one of several emerging trends that Mr Koenig highlighted in a presentation on the future of the industry.

Defining it as "the next generation of the Internet that will convey increasingly immersive digital experiences", Mr Koenig said the metaverse will become "inextricably linked with our physical reality" over the next 10 to 20 years.

But while popular media often associates the concept of the metaverse with gaming, real-life applications may lean more towards business applications.

A look at how virtual reality (VR) technology evolved will offer a glimpse of how the metaverse may eventually be used. VR technology, which initially attracted attention as a new gaming platform, found real-world business use for purposes such as immersive training and visualising building plans.

Some exhibitors at CES 2022 will showcase experiences and products that offer a glimpse of how the metaverse is starting to coalesce.

Carmaker Hyundai, for instance, will let attendees create an avatar and virtually test the new features of new-concept cars at its booth. Samsung's booth will let attendees create a virtual home featuring new appliances and products.

Mr Koenig also highlighted technologies that continue to gain momentum, such as the ongoing roll-out of 5G wireless technology which he said would form the "connective tissue" for many innovations in the decade to come.

The growing sophistication of artificial intelligence (AI), together with 5G, will open up new applications for existing technologies.

An example of this is agricultural equipment producer John Deere's See and Spray technology, which combines cameras, sensors and AI-powered software into a self-driving vehicle that can identify unwanted weeds and spray herbicides selectively, instead of the traditional approach of spraying a whole field.

Autonomous vehicles in general will also feature prominently at CES 2022. Several companies will exhibit the latest advances in light detection and ranging devices, or laser-powered sensors.

On Friday, there will be a race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway featuring fully autonomous race cars, with teams competing for a US$1 million (S$1.35 million) prize.

Another noteworthy new trend this year is health tech, with more than 100 exhibitors focusing on medical devices, telehealth, diagnostics and therapeutics.

CES 2022 is proceeding with its in-person component as planned despite a surge of Covid-19 cases in the United States. This has resulted in the withdrawal of numerous high-profile exhibitors such as Microsoft and Google.

CTA said more than 2,200 exhibitors will participate physically this year, down from about 4,400 during the previous in-person CES event in 2020. CES 2021 was held entirely online.