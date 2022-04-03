British police charge 2 teenagers linked to Lapsus$ hackers

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Two teenagers who are linked to a probe into the Lapsus$ hackers have been charged by London police in connection with an investigation into hacking.

The pair, aged 16 and 17, who cannot be identified because they are minors, appeared at a London court on Friday afternoon (April 1) and were remanded on bail. The two teens will appear at a pre-trial hearing at London's Southwark Crown Court on April 29.

This coincides with a police investigation into the Lapsus$ hacking gang, as Bloomberg has reported. The same police force arrested seven people in connection with the alleged hackers late last month.

One of the crimes alleged by prosecutors against both teens involved hacking into Nvidia's systems, while another involved using BT Group and EE mobile phones and SIMS for fraudulent money transfers, court documents show.

"Both teenagers have been charged with: three counts of unauthorised access to a computer with intent to impair the reliability of data; one count of fraud by false representation and one count of unauthorised access to a computer with intent to hinder access to data," City of London detective inspector Michael O'Sullivan said in the statement.

The 16-year-old has also been charged with a count of causing a computer to perform a function to secure unauthorised access to a program.

City of London Police declined to comment beyond their statement.