Beware of scams seeking aid for Ukraine war victims

Beware of scams from "humanitarian aid organisations" seeking donations to help people affected by the Ukraine war, or requests from "businessmen" to help them relocate out of Ukraine.

The Singapore Computer Emergency Response Team (SingCert) of the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) said on Tuesday that there has been a rise in the number of reports globally involving scammers taking advantage of the intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine to trick people into sending money.

There have also been attacks involving spam e-mails laced with data-stealing malware.

One such e-mail urged people to fill in surveys in attachments about their back-up plans for the crisis, and another asked victims if they wanted to hold off ordering goods until shipments and flights reopen.

Cyber-security firm Bitdefender told The Straits Times that less than 1 per cent of the charity scam and malware spam attacks have reached Singapore.

In contrast, 25 per cent of the attacks from one charity scam targeted people in Britain, while 23 per cent of the survey scams hit users in South Korea.

The CSA said that, for now, it has not received reports of any cyber-attack or scam activity in Singapore linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Still, it will continue to monitor the situation and work with critical information infrastructure sectors - including banking and energy - to strengthen their cyber defences.

"As the situation is evolving rapidly, we would like to remind organisations and individuals to be extra vigilant during these times and practise good cyber hygiene, so that they do not fall prey to malicious cyber activity," said the CSA.

For now, Bitdefender has not been able to attribute the attacks to any specific threat group. "We do not know whether or not these malicious attacks are a reaction of Russia against 'unfriendly' countries," said Bitdefender senior researcher Alina Bizga.

She was referring to Moscow's list of countries and territories that have taken "unfriendly actions" against Russia, its firms and citizens in the wake of economic sanctions over the war.

The countries listed include the United States, European Union member states, Britain, Singapore and South Korea.

Bitdefender said major global events and crises are known to trigger malicious spam campaigns that exploit human emotion and people's desire to help.

Attackers have "reacted very quickly to legitimate announcements by Ukraine and other organisations by mimicking the format of their messages".

In one type of e-mail scam, crooks pose as well-known aid organisations like Unicef and Act for Peace to ask for donations to help the Ukrainian army or people hit by the crisis.

One, on March 2, saw tens of thousands of e-mails, apparently originating from China, asking for cryptocurrency donations.

The scam comes on the back of the Ukrainian government announcing recently that it accepts cryptocurrency donations.

Experts have urged people to be vigilant and practise good cyber hygiene, such as checking links before clicking on them and verifying attachments before downloading them.