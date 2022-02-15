As carmakers add tech to vehicles, bugs in software follow

NEW YORK (NYTIMES) - About six months after Mr Gary Gilpin leased a Subaru Outback from a California dealer, the screen went blank and would not come back on. Mr Gilpin took the car to the dealer for what he figured would be a quick reset.

"It was a whole month before I got my car back," said Mr Gilpin, who runs a sailboat chartering and brokerage business.

Some people would have just fumed. Mr Gilpin sued.

He is among thousands of car owners, encouraged by plaintiffs' lawyers, who have joined class action lawsuits accusing carmakers of selling vehicles with faulty entertainment and related systems.

Their complaints are as many as they are varied: screens that go dark, freeze or flicker; sound that cuts out or blasts at high volume; back-up cameras that fail. Often the problems involve the way in which the hardware interacts with Apple's CarPlay or Google's Android Auto software which lets drivers use their phones to navigate, communicate or listen to music and podcasts.

"Buggy" car software may seem like a mere inconvenience. But plaintiffs have successfully argued that a malfunctioning dashboard display is a serious distraction and potential safety hazard.

The suits are a symptom of the automakers' rocky transition to the digital age and their struggle to integrate the latest technology into vehicles, which must meet safety rules that smartphones and other electronics do not. Old-line automakers are losing ground to Tesla and other new electric carmakers that have placed greater emphasis on software. And in their own cars, established automakers are effectively handing over more power to Apple and Google, which dominate the digital world.

So far, the settlements that automakers have had to pay are relatively modest. In 2020, Subaru settled the suit brought by Mr Gilpin and others, at a cost of about US$8 million (S$10.8 million), including lawyer fees and an extra two years of warranty protection.

In December, Honda of America and its Acura subsidiary agreed to settle a similar class action for an estimated US$30 million, according to plaintiffs' lawyers, including extending the warranty on systems that buyers said were flawed. Neither Subaru nor Honda admitted any wrongdoing.

The case that set the precedent was brought by Ford Motor customers who complained of defects with the MyFord Touch system. The automaker settled that lawsuit in 2019 for US$17 million without admitting any wrongdoing.

The sums hardly compare with the hundreds of millions of dollars that Toyota and other carmakers paid to people injured by faulty air bags, or the billions that Volkswagen paid to owners of cars with software designed to mask illegal pollution levels.

But the stakes for carmakers go far beyond the cost of the lawsuits.

As the suits indicate, traditional carmakers have struggled to develop navigation systems and other services that work as well as the ones found in Apple and Google devices. They are also far behind Tesla, which loads the large interactive screens in its cars with its in-house software and does not support CarPlay or Android Auto.

Established carmakers have been forced to cede valuable dashboard real estate to Silicon Valley, while remaining the target of consumer ire - and class action suits - when something goes wrong.