Apps and oranges: Behind Apple's 'bullying' on trademarks

LOS ANGELES (NYTIMES) - When Ms Genevieve St John started a sex-and-life coaching blog in 2019, she designed a logo for the business of a neon green and pink apple, which was cut open to resemble female genitalia.

Not long after applying to register the logo with the United States Patent and Trademark Office that year, Ms St John received an unpleasant surprise. Her request had been challenged - by Apple.

In a 246-page opposition filing, lawyers for the iPhone maker wrote that Ms St John's logo was "likely to tarnish Apple's reputation, which Apple has cultivated in part by endeavouring not to associate itself with overtly sexual or pornographic material".

Ms St John, 41, a human resources professional in Chandler, Arizona, was crestfallen. Without the money to hire a lawyer and take on the tech behemoth, she decided not to respond to Apple's challenge. That paved the way for a default judgment in favour of the electronics giant.

"I wasn't even making money off it," Ms St John said of her blog, which she has put on hiatus. "But it's Apple, and I'm not going to argue with them because I don't have a million dollars."

Ms St John is one of dozens of entrepreneurs, small businesses and corporations that Apple has gone after in recent years for applying to trademark names with the word "apple" or logos of stemmed fruit.

Between 2019 and last year, Apple, the world's most valuable public company, worth US$2.6 trillion (S$3.53 trillion), filed 215 trademark oppositions to defend its logo, name or product titles, according to the Tech Transparency Project, a non-profit watchdog. That is more than the estimated 136 trademark oppositions that Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and Google collectively filed in the same period, the group said.

Apple is a more common word than corporate names like Microsoft or Google, and the high rate stems partly from that. Many copycats, particularly in China, have also tried drafting off Apple's name or logo in the tech and entertainment industries to make a buck.