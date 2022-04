SINGAPORE - Even though scams have been on the rise amid the Covid-19 pandemic, many companies in Singapore have not taken up a security standard to better fight against attempts by crooks to send spoofed and fraudulent e-mails in the firms' names.

The country's adoption rate of the standard, which can relegate spoofed e-mails to spam folders or block them, also pale in contrast with those of other countries, according to a recent study.