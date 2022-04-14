All schools will have cashless payment scheme by 2025

Do not worry if you have forgotten to give your children school pocket money for the day.

More students will be able to use smartwatches to make cashless payments at their school canteen and bookshop, as well as selected retailers, with the expansion of a tap-and-pay programme.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and POSB said yesterday that the bank's POSB Smart Buddy programme will be extended to all primary and secondary schools, junior colleges and Millennia Institute by 2025.

Currently, Smart Buddy, which was launched by DBS-run POSB in 2017 in 19 primary schools, is tapped by about 80 primary and secondary schools. In three years' time, this number is expected to increase to around 340.

There are about 40,000 students on board now.

Smart Buddy, which is free for parents and students, aims to educate students on money management basics and help parents monitor their children's daily expenses.

It allows students to use a free Smart Buddy smartwatch or card linked to their parents' bank account to make cashless payments, by tapping the watch or card against compatible payment terminals, such as the ones POSB is installing in schools.

These school terminals can also accept other payments such as those made with ez-link cards and school smart cards, which are stored-value cards that let their holders pay concessionary travel fares.

The tap-and-pay transactions using the Smart Buddy watches and cards can be made at retailers such as Popular and 7-Eleven that accept Nets contactless payments as well.

Parents can monitor how much their children spend via the watch or card in school and outside the premises by using the free Smart Buddy mobile app for Android or iOS. They can also set savings goals and daily spending limits. Payments using ez-link and school smart cards in school can also be tracked, but not those made outside the premises.

Parents can install the app on their children's smartphones so that the latter can check their spending. Students can also check the balance in their watch and card by tapping them against a reader that POSB is installing in schools.