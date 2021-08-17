Alibaba rape allegation reveals China tech industry's toxic culture

HANGZHOU • For years, as Alibaba turned from a scrappy Chinese start-up into an e-commerce behemoth, some of its business units welcomed new employees with an ice-breaking ceremony that alarmed many of those who endured it.

Fresh hires were required to answer deeply personal questions in front of their colleagues, according to former employees: about their first loves, their first kiss and their first sexual encounters. The questions were phrased in ways that are not printable in a newspaper, they said.

The Chinese technology giant has denied such claims. But a week ago, a female employee alleged on the company's internal website that she had been sexually assaulted by a company client, then raped by her manager - and the disclosure unleashed a slew of stories about ice-breaking activities. Former employees said online that they, too, had gone through them.

And in a letter to management signed over the weekend by more than 6,000 Alibaba workers, employees urged the company to forbid sexual remarks and games in ice-breaking and other business events. Alibaba has said it fired the employee accused of rape and will take other steps to stop sexual misconduct. It did not respond to requests for comment.

The allegations against Alibaba may have shocked the Chinese technology industry and the public, but it should not have surprised them.

The male-dominated sector has long objectified women, blamed the victims and normalised sexual violence. Women who dare to speak out about sexual harassment and violence are called troublemakers or worse.

Three years ago, a student at the University of Minnesota alleged that Mr Richard Liu, the billionaire founder of one of China's largest companies, JD.com, had raped her after an alcohol-soaked business meal. After Mr Liu denied the allegations and the police declined to press charges, the Chinese Internet and the tech industry took his side and called her a gold digger, among other misogynistic slurs.

Often, public allegations simply go unaddressed. An employee for Didi, the ride-hailing company, was fired for poor performance last year after she complained to the company's operations in Jiangsu province that she was physically and sexually assaulted after she was forced to binge drink at a business meal.

She later posted on social media photos of her badly bruised face and a doctor's diagnosis. Didi did not respond to questions about whether it had investigated her allegations back then or when asked again for comment last week.

Incidents like the one at Alibaba happen throughout the industry, a female tech investor said. She asked for anonymity because she worried that entrepreneurs, some of whom make dirty jokes in big chat groups, would think she was too judgmental and stop trusting her.

The industry has toned down some of its most blatant and explicit behaviour. For example, more recently hired Alibaba employees said they did not have to answer personal questions at their ice-breaking ceremonies.

The male-dominated sector has long objectified women, blamed the victims and normalised sexual violence. Women who dare to speak out about sexual harassment and violence are called troublemakers or worse.

And if society does not force them to change, the Communist Party will. Amid a government crackdown on the powers of Big Tech, People's Daily, the party's official newspaper, warned on social media that nothing "can be too big to fail". But the Chinese tech industry's toxic culture is so ingrained that it will not be easy to stamp out.

Women everywhere face some of the same challenges. But in China's tech industry, these attitudes have been passed down from Internet giants like Alibaba to alumni who now lead start-ups big and small.

Mr Cheng Wei, founder of Didi and a former Alibaba executive, borrowed much of his management style from the e-commerce giant, which he called his true alma mater. One of Didi's earliest hires told a magazine that a few new employees were shocked by how far its ice-breaking ceremony could go, according to a flattering profile in 2016. The employee said she felt closer to her colleagues after learning about their personal details.

A former employee who asked for anonymity said she was too scared not to answer those questions for fear of antagonising her co-workers and her manager.

The Alibaba crisis also triggered discussions about two misogynistic rituals at Chinese business meals: forced drinking and women's company.

Young women can be considered accessories at business meals. "A meal without girls is not a meal," read the headline of a 2017 column in the Chinese edition of GQ, accompanied by an illustration of naked women in soup bowls.

In the allegations she posted on the internal Alibaba website, the female employee said her manager had told their clients at dinner: "Look how good I am to you, I brought you a beauty." The Alibaba client who she alleged had sexually assaulted her denied that he had done anything inappropriate. "It was a regular meal," the client told a Beijing newspaper. "I only hugged and cuddled her. Nothing else." His company said he had been fired for misconduct and that he was cooperating with a police investigation.

The Alibaba employee wrote that her nightmare began after she was forced to drink too much.

Forced drinking plays an important and problematic role in China's business culture. It can serve as a power play that puts women and the junior employees at a disadvantage. Refusing to drink with a superior is considered offensive.

At a business dinner last year, a bank manager slapped a new employee after he rejected the manager's repeated orders to replace his soft drinks with alcohol. The bank later disciplined the manager.

In their appeal for action, Alibaba employees urged the company to forbid forced drinking and to stop linking alcohol with business. The company stopped short of forbidding it, saying it supports the right of its employees to reject drinking requests.

Alibaba said it had fired the manager accused of rape and pushed out two senior managers who ignored the woman's pleas. Still, its response has left many unhappy.

Mr Wang Shuai, Alibaba's public relations chief, reposted a post he said a colleague had written. The post complained that some people simply believed in rumours and assumed the worst of Alibaba. People who are too critical of the company, the post said bluntly, could go away.

In response, members of the public pointed to episodes that they said indicated problems at the top.

A widely circulated video showed that Mr Jack Ma, Alibaba's billionaire founder, made a sex joke when he was hosting a group wedding ceremony - an annual event for the company that typically draws headlines - for his employees in 2019.

"In work, we want the 996 spirit," he said, referring to the punishing work schedule of 9am to 9pm, six days a week. "In life, we want 669," he said. "Six days, six times. The key is long-lasting." He played with the pronunciation of the word "nine", which sounds like the word for "long-lasting". His audience cheered and applauded.

NYTIMES