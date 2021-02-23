'123456' still a top password after 10 years

It is 2021 and the No. 1 password used globally is still 123456, one of the most commonly used passwords in the past 10 years.

But there are indications that, at least in Singapore, things could be improving.

An analysis of 15.2 billion passwords by cyber security news site CyberNews, from publicly leaked data breaches over many years and updated earlier this month, found that 123456 was the most common password.

The No. 2 password was 123456789 while No. 3 was qwerty, which is the first row of letters on many keyboards.

Coming in fourth was password, while No. 5 was 12345.

This might all sound very familiar because, back in 2011, password management firm SplashData had found that the most common password was password, followed by 123456, 12345678, qwerty and abc123.

The list was similarly based on passwords leaked online.

CyberNews' analysis included passwords from old data leaks, including what is believed to be the 2012 theft of 117 million LinkedIn usernames and passwords, reported only in 2016.

It also used a collection of passwords from 87GB of leaked data compiled by a hacker who told cyber security journalist Brian Krebs in 2019 that the package was at least two to three years old then.

Other cyber security experts also concurred that some of the top passwords CyberNews ranked are commonly used even today.

"Weak passwords like 12345 or password are often used as the default passwords that come with software and hardware on the market," said Mr Ryan Flores, senior manager for forward-looking threat research at cyber security firm Trend Micro.

Problems arise when users do not change these easy-to-crack passwords. Using the Password Checker educational tool on the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore's website, 12345, 123456 and password can be cracked by hackers in under a second.

Mr Flores also contended that when manufacturers use weak passwords by default, it suggests to users that passwords do not need to be complex and secure.

The CyberNews findings suggest that people are creatures of habit.

Many do not learn from news of password leaks, said Mr Kevin Reed, chief information security officer of cyber protection firm Acronis.

Besides being easy to remember, the top passwords on the list are also easy to type, which matters to many people, he added, noting that people also assume their accounts will never be hacked.

He said it is more dangerous to use weak passwords now than 10 years ago because computing performance has improved dramatically over the years.

Hackers use software to run lists of stolen usernames and passwords on various online accounts to try to access them - a move called brute-force attack.

A hundred weak passwords can easily be tested on an online account in a split second.

And with many people working from home due to Covid-19, Trend Micro found that in the first half of last year, nearly nine in 10 breaches globally of user accounts for remote access services were through brute-force attacks.

But there is a bright spot. Mr Flores said Singapore generally fared better than the rest of the world in terms of password security.

This is indicated by the number of compromised routers and Internet connected devices that have been hacked using leaked passwords, or common or default passwords.

Such hacked devices can be used by crooks to launch more attacks on others online.

Last year, Singapore had 64 instances of "malicious outbound traffic" per device - lower than the global average of 66.6.

Mr Flores said possible reasons for this include education efforts by the Government, and measures by telcos to provide devices with a more secure set-up.

Ways to beef up account security include having password alternatives like using a person's face or fingerprint to unlock accounts, or using a security token for two-factor authentication.

Mr Reed said for a small country like Singapore, it could take a few more years for this to become mainstream but for larger countries, it could take decades.

A token helps because even if a weak password is used, the token is still needed to unlock an account.

"It's a physical device... and (it's) very easy (to figure out) that you don't have it any more, unlike passwords, which could be stolen and you may never know about it," Mr Reed noted.

Tips to create a strong password

More complex passwords matter.

This reporter randomly punched some numbers and letters on his keyboard and came up with "d8Gw4hU6Vddf".

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) website's Password Checker estimated it will take 400 years for cyber-crooks to crack it. A shorter version with six characters, "d8Gw4h", is projected to be cracked in a day.

Here is a strong password checklist by CSA:

• Use at least 12 characters.

• Use at least a character each from three of the following categories: uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numbers or symbols.

• It is random and does not have an obvious pattern, like replacing a letter with a number or symbol, such as "P@ssw0rd".

• It does not contain any personal information like your name, NRIC and birth date.

• It is easy for you to remember but difficult for others to guess. For instance, pick five or more words related to a memory unique to you, such as "LearnttoRIDEabikeat5" (but avoid anything previously made public, including examples listed here).

Other useful password tips include creating unique, strong passwords for each of your online accounts, said Mr Ryan Flores, a senior manager at cyber-security firm Trend Micro.

This ensures that if one online account's log-in details are stolen, the same details cannot be used to access other online accounts.

If the password is strong, CSA said, you need to change it just once a year.

Mr Serguei Beloussov, founder of cyber-protection firm Acronis, said password managers can help manage the many passwords for different online accounts.

One big password sin committed by many people is saving passwords on their phones, he said. If they use their phones on less secure public Wi-Fi networks, crooks could hack into the phones to steal the passwords. Another issue is writing passwords in notebooks that can be lost or stolen.

Also, whenever you can, enable a two-factor authentication for online accounts, said Mr Flores.

Kenny Chee