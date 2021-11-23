Tech help a tap or look away

Windows 11 speech-to-text feature comes with auto-punctuation

Microsoft's new Windows 11 released last monthcomes with upgrades to accessibility features from the previous version of the computer operating system.

Voice Typing, which converts spoken words into text, now adds an option to automatically punctuate the dictated speech.

While Windows 10 already has a dark mode, Windows 11 adds more customisable dark backgrounds of varying intensities with light-coloured text. Dubbed contrast themes, they make the screen easier to view for people who are sensitive to light.

Windows 11 has also brought back the start-up sound which helps signal to users with visual disabilities that the computer is on.

Tracking eye movements to help user get words typed out

For people with disabilities that make it difficult for them to physically type out words, there are eye-tracking products that can help.

An example is Eyegaze Edge, a device that has a camera to monitor the user's eye movements to determine where he is looking on the screen.

If his gaze stays on a letter long enough, it will be typed out.

The user can also activate commands such as for reading out what he has typed, allowing him to communicate with others.

The set-up can be customised for navigating computers as well.

Wireless microphone transmits amplified sounds to hearing aids

Products such as the Roger Pen wireless microphone can help people who rely on hearing aids hear better.

The Roger Pen, which looks like a discrete pen, can do this by reducing background noise and boosting audio near its user, such as from where the device is being pointed.

The device can send the amplified sound signals to a person's Bluetooth-enabled listening aid.

People with old hearing aids that use T-coils will need the Roger MyLink receiver to send the Roger Pen's audio signals to the aids.

The Roger Pen can also be connected to a smartphone so that audio from incoming calls is sent to the user's hearing aid.

iOS 15 can describe images verbally; Mandarin added to Voice Control

Released in September, Apple's iOS 15 includes a number of updates to accessibility options for iPhone users.

People with low vision can benefit from VoiceOver, which figures out what is in an image and describes it to them.

For example, when the user taps on people or objects in a photo, the function verbally describes them. It can also read out pictured text even if this is not annotated.

Mandarin and Cantonese are now recognised by Voice Control, which allows users with physical disabilities to use these languages to control the functions of their phones.

Another iOS 15 addition allows people to use simple vocalised sounds to navigate their devices and carry out actions through the Switch Control feature.

So a person could click his tongue to select an item on the screen, make a "sh" sound to move to the next item and make a "la" sound to go back to the phone's home screen.

iPhone users can now customise the text size and display options, including inverting the colours, for different apps, allowing more choices for people with colour blindness or low vision.

The Magnifier app, which turns the iPhone into a magnifying glass to zoom in on things like printed text and images on a screen, is now on the device's home screen by default in iOS 15.

Navigating Android phones through facial gestures like raising an eyebrow

Google in September released new accessibility options for smartphones that use the search giant's Android mobile operating system.

With the new Camera Switches feature in Android, a person can use eye movements and facial gestures - such as looking to the right, raising an eyebrow or opening his mouth - to carry out actions on his phone.

The feature uses the phone's camera to recognise specific gestures mapped to actions like making a selection on the screen or scrolling up.

A new Android app, Project Activate by Google, is almost an extension of Camera Switches.

This app allows a person to use facial gestures to quickly activate customised actions, such as speaking a preset phrase, sending a text message, making a phone call or playing an audio file.

The app is available in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia, but not in Singapore for now.

Android's Lookout feature, which describes out loud things seen in the phone's camera to people with visual disabilities, can now recognise and describe handwritten text that uses Latin-based alphabets, such as English.

Lookout can now also recognise currency bills and their denominations in euros and rupees.

It could recognise only US dollars previously.

The feature does not work with coins.

Magnifying text near and far, and reading it out if required

There are products that can help people with low vision by magnifying reading material and even reading out what has been magnified.

By placing a document or book under the Prodigi Connect 12, for instance, the text will look several times bigger on its tablet-like screen.

If notes are scribbled on the book being read, they will be magnified too.

The device can also read out the magnified text with the press of a button.

Text displayed far away, such as on a blackboard, can also be magnified by the device - through hooking it up to a camera.

Smart cane to detect obstacles

While walking canes can help people with visual disabilities detect some obstacles in front of them, they are not very helpful when it comes to obstructions at the height of the person's chest or higher.

Smart canes like the one from WeWalk can overcome this. WeWalk uses an ultrasonic sensor to detect such obstructions and alerts the user by vibrating.

An alternative to this is the Sunu Band smartwatch, which has a sensor that also uses sonar to detect objects in front of the user above the waist. But in this case, a visually impaired person still needs to rely on a cane or guide dog to detect obstacles below the waist.

The WeWalk smart cane can be paired with a smartphone app to save favourite locations and guide the user to the destination turn by turn.

Special switches for clicking mouse buttons or pressing keyboard keys

It can be challenging for people with certain physical disabilities or motor function issues to type on a computer keyboard or click the mouse.

To help them use these devices, different adaptive switches have been made to cater to different needs.

These switches can be connected to a switch interface that is plugged into a computer. Each switch can be configured to correspond to an action, such as pressing the enter key on a keyboard or clicking the right mouse button.

Examples of adaptive switches include those that can be activated with a light tap, large button switches that can be pressed without precise movement, and those that work by being squeezed.