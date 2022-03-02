Tailor-made tech: Level up the way you work or play with custom-built computers

In today’s world where everything from cakes to cars can be tailor-made and personalised, custom-built computers are still a relative rarity. This is likely because most consumers find getting one too complex to attempt. The common belief is that one needs to have a lot of technical knowledge to build or purchase a custom computer.

On a mission to change this mindset is Singapore’s fastest-growing custom computer brand Dreamcore, which is offering a complete guided experience so that consumers can get a desktop or laptop with the exact specifications to suit their needs.

Demystifying the custom computer

Dreamcore was founded in 2016 with the mission to make the process of purchasing custom computers simple and easy to understand, even for less tech-savvy customers. Last year, the brand emerged as one of the 15 finalists for the Emerging Enterprise Award 2021, which recognises the best young start-ups in Singapore.

The home-grown brand puts a strong focus on the customer experience and offers a guided process which includes a personalised consultation session with each customer, to better understand their requirements for the computer they intend to purchase.

Less tech-savvy customers, and those who may be on the fence when deciding on certain specifications, will find this guided experience extremely useful. Customers can describe to the consultant what they would like to use their computer for, without having to deal with technical knowledge or terminology. The consultant would then translate these requirements into a custom desktop or laptop build with the matching specifications.

The result is a customised computer with tailor-built specifications that suit the customer’s requirements, as well as budget.

Going beyond gaming

Most people associate custom-built computers with gaming “rigs”, which are typically large, powerful desktop tower setups that are made to handle the latest and most demanding game titles.