Graphics-intensive games play well on latest iPad

The seventh-generation iPad is also the new entry-level model of Apple's tablet series.

The iPad (2019), which starts at $499, is even cheaper than the latest iPad mini, which starts at $599.

It has two major changes from its predecessor.

First is the larger 10.2-inch display, compared with the 9.7-inch one on the iPad (2018). But you probably cannot tell the difference at first, given its thick bezels. Second is the presence of a Smart Connector to use with Apple Smart Keyboard ($248).

Apart from the above upgrades, it still uses the same A10 processor as its predecessor, as well as has the same rear and front-facing cameras, Lightning port, Touch ID button and support for the firstgeneration Apple Pencil ($138).

Its aluminium chassis and glass front look no different from its predecessor apart from the larger display.

In the new Geekbench 5 benchmark tests, it scored 771 (single-core) and 1,333 (multi-core) points. The iPad Air 3, which uses the more advanced A12 Bionic chip, scored 1,115 (single-core) and 2,922 (multi-core) points. No surprises here though, given this is an entry-level iPad.

However, the iPad (2019) is no slouch in productivity and gaming apps, perhaps due to its fairly generous 3GB system memory (according to Geekbench 5). The iPad (2018) has 2GB system memory.

FOR • Bigger screen • Affordable • Good battery life • Supports Apple Smart Keyboard

AGAINST • Same processor as last year's model • Base model's 32GB storage inadequate

SPECS PRICE: $499 (32GB Wi-Fi) to $849 (128GB + 4G, version tested) PROCESSOR: A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture, M10 co-processor DISPLAY: 10.2 inches, 2,160 x 1,620 pixels CAMERA: 8-megapixel rear camera, 1.2-megapixel front-facing camera APPLE PENCIL SUPPORT: Yes APPLE SMART KEYBOARD SUPPORT: Yes WEIGHT: 483g (Wi-Fi), 493g (Wi-Fi + 4G)

RATING FEATURES: 4/5 DESIGN: 4/5 PERFORMANCE: 4/5 BATTERY LIFE: 4.5/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4.5/5 OVERALL: 4/5

I was able to play many Apple Arcade games without any issues. Even for more graphics-intensive games such as Shinsekai: Into The Depths and Redout: Space Assault, there might be pauses at times, but not enough to really affect gameplay.

For productivity apps such as Google Docs or Keynote, there is no such hiccup.

I also have no issues editing videos using iMovie or editing photos using iPhoto.

Plus, the display seems to be slightly more responsive when using the Apple Pencil. This is good news for those who love to doodle on their iPads.

In the intensive battery test (looping a 720p video with Wi-Fi switched on and the display at full brightness), it lasted about 8hr 40min - around the same time as its predecessor.

It needed charging every two days when I was reviewing it.

My usage routine included checking e-mails regularly, reading news on The Straits Times and NYTimes apps every hour, watching video clips on Facebook and reading eBooks at night.

The base model comes with 32GB of storage, which is really not adequate, given today's computing needs.

Even with the 128GB review unit, I almost instantly used up 20GB by just downloading "essential" apps such as Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, Dropbox and some others, along with several Apple Arcade games.

Perhaps the biggest draw of the iPad (2019) is that it is the most affordable new iPad for you to start using the newly launched iPadOS 13, which allows you to use a mouse with the device, among other niceties.

And with the iPad (2019) supporting the Apple Smart Keyboard, it could be a potential laptop replacement at a much lower cost compared with the iPad Pro.

You can also connect your Xbox or PS4 controllers to the iPad (2019), which is a new feature of the iPadOS 13, allowing you to play games with better control.

I also tested the iPad (2019) as a second display using the new macOS Catalina's Sidecar function. It worked smoothly and without lags, whether it was connected to my MacBook Pro in wired mode or wirelessly.