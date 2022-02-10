Swirl of greenery

Enjoy both city and tropical garden views from Green Oasis, located at levels 17 to 20 of CapitaSpring in Market Street.

The space, which opens to the public from today, is a spiralling botanical promenade made up of four contiguous and connected levels.

The architectural centrepiece of 51-storey integrated development CapitaSpring, Green Oasis is interspersed with open-air, landscaped and technology-enabled shared amenities.

Designed as the central social space of the 280m-tall skyscraper, it will allow both the building's occupants and the community and public to connect with nature in the heart of the Central Business District.

The spiral walkways in the naturally ventilated green atrium leave pockets of space that let in the sunlight and fresh air necessary for the tropical plants to thrive.