Steady sound quality, but heavy

I have avoided using over-ear headphones since my first experience with them at a LAN shop 15 years ago left me feeling like I had just taken a shower in my own sweat.

I can also remember how ill-fitting the headset was and that the attached microphone that I did not use kept jabbing me in the chin.

The Logitech 933s shows me how much the design of such headsets have advanced since those days. But at the same time, some of the advances created new sources of annoyance for me.

The 933s is the flagship model of Logitech's gaming audio range and improves on the older 933 with new 50mm drivers compared with 40mm ones.

It boasts both wireless and wired connections, the first through USB and the second through an old-school audio jack.

Sound quality suits my purposes although I am neither an audiophile nor a competitive gamer.

FOR • Mostly comfortable • Wireless sound quality remains steady from some distance away • Lighting effects look great

AGAINST • Too many buttons on ear cup • Too much work involved just to adjust audio and light settings

SPECS PRICE: $299 FREQUENCY RESPONSE: 20Hz-20,000Hz DRIVERS: 50mm over-ear drivers CONNECTIVITY: USB BATTERY LIFE: 8 hours with LED lighting, 12 hours without WEIGHT: 379g

RATING FEATURES: 4/5 DESIGN: 3.5/5 PERFORMANCE: 4/5 BATTERY LIFE: 4/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 3.5/5 OVERALL: 4/5

To my ears, the 933s makes the soundtrack of the apocalyptic role-playing game Darkest Dungeon sound more oppressive than with my own set of in-ear headphones.

Logitech says the 933s has an indoor wireless range of 15m, which seems a little excessive given that no one plays games standing 15m away from their screens. Personally, I need only for sound quality to remain steady within 3m of my PC or Xbox One.

I appreciate how the 933s' boom microphone can be folded back into the headphones when not in use.

The 933s also comes with some snazzy LED lighting effects which look great, although I can see them only when I am putting on and taking off the headphones.

Comfort-wise, the 933s fares far better than the set in my unfortunate first encounter with over-ear headphones, but not well enough to make me a fan.

There are no bruised ears, thanks to the leatherette-padded ear cups but, at 379g, it sits a little too heavily on my head.

I also perspire moderately after an hour's usage in my room without the air-conditioner turned on, but I am at least comforted by the knowledge that the ear cups are removable for cleaning.

Finally, I am left scratching my head at the deluge of buttons on the left ear cup - an on/off button, three buttons for audio and light settings and one for volume control.

That is an awful lot of buttons to be fumbling at when the headphones are on my head.

Adjusting these settings would be far more intuitive through Logitech's gaming software.

Unfortunately, the software to use as instructed by the user manual - Logitech Gaming Software - cannot even pick up the 933s.

I have to go online to find out that I need to use a newer program called G Hub, and this proves frustrating.