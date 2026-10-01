S’pore media firms to get micro-drama production support under IMDA-TikTok initiative

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Firms will be given support to produce micro-dramas with 50 to 100 episodes, that each last between one to three minutes.

SINGAPORE - Media firms here can apply for funding and training to develop live action and artificial intelligence-generated micro-dramas under a new government-backed programme to help firms cater to fast-changing audience consumption habits .

The Infocomm Media Development Authority-TikTok Microdrama Programme aims to equip participants with storytelling techniques and skills such as creating content optimised for vertical viewing on phones and writing strong prompts for AI tools.

The goal is to help firms produce 50 to 100 episodes that can go up to three minutes long each.

“As audience behaviours continue to evolve, strong characters, compelling storytelling and emotional resonance remain at the heart of commercially successful stories,” said IMDA and TikTok in a joint statement on Oct 1.

“Against this backdrop, the programme gives participant hands-on experience in developing and producing microdramas rooted in Singapore culture and perspectives, through mentorships, workshops, and masterclasses.”

They added that the global market for microdramas and short-form vertical video content is projected to generate US$150 billion in revenue in 2026, citing statistics from market research and consulting firm Owl & Co.

The new programme comes under the $48 million Digital Content and Capability Development initiative launched by IMDA earlier in June, which aims to support media firms in the creation of Singapore-centric content and experimentation with AI tools.

To tap the programme, companies will first need to be accredited by IMDA, which will assess the firms for their current content development capabilities, relevant experience, and team structure.

As of September, around 270 media firms have received accreditation, including film production studio Clover Films, food review site Eatbook, entertainment agency Fly Entertainment, as well as digital news outlets AsiaOne and MS News.

Media professionals from 20 accredited firms will be part of the first run of the programme, which will span six to nine months.

TikTok and the platform’s partners will equip p articipants with skills such as creating content optimised for vertical viewing on phones, writing strong prompts for AI tools , shot design and composition, and responsible use of technology.

Participants will be able to choose from two learning tracks, with the live action track focusing on content filmed with live actors, locations and sets designed for mobile viewing. They have the option of supplementing content with AI.

The AI-enabled animation track will focus on using AI tools to create anime or comic-style animation, with training that extends to prompt engineering, creating consistent characters, visual effects quality review, and the use of advanced AI video generation model Seedance 2.5.