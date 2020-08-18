Tech review: Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is an all-rounded smartphone for work and play

Samsung's latest flagship Galaxy Note20 phablet series will come in two models - the 6.7-inch Note20 and the 6.9-inch Note20 Ultra.

In Singapore, the Note20 (available on Lazada and Shopee) will be available in 4G ($1,398) and 5G ($1,548) versions, while the Note20 Ultra (available on Lazada and Shopee) will come only in a 5G version ($1,898). Both models will be available this Friday (Aug 21). We reviewed the Note20 Ultra 5G, which supports 5G's Sub-6GHz bandwidth but not its mmWave bandwidth. Both bandwidths are slated to be rolled out in Singapore in the near future.

DESIGN & DISPLAY

On first look, there is not much difference between the Note20 Ultra 5G and its predecessor, the Galaxy Note10+.

But there are some quality-of-life changes. The volume and power buttons have been moved to the right side for the Note20 Ultra, from the left in Note10+.

Most smartphones have these buttons on the right side. So those upgrading from iPhones or other Android smartphones will like this change.

The S Pen stylus, used for scribbling handwritten notes and performing other tasks, is at the bottom left instead of bottom right as with the Note10+.

Overall, the Note20 Ultra is a fantastic-looking phone - a sleek slab of display with super-thin bezels, curved sides and a tiny hole-punch front-facing camera.

The 6.9-inch display has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz for smoother scrolling and to prevent screen tearing when playing games.

However, you can only set the display between the adaptive mode - which changes the refresh rate automatically to 120Hz according to content - and the standard mode of 60Hz. I would have preferred being able to set the refresh rate at 120Hz all the time even if battery life takes a hit.

Nonetheless, the display looks absolutely gorgeous. Its viewing angles are wide and it has vivid colours and sharp details. I can just sit and marvel at the display all day.



The 6.9-inch display has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz for smoother scrolling and to prevent screen tearing when playing games. PHOTO: SAMSUNG



The in-display fingerprint sensor seems to have been improved. It now works most of the time at first try, when I usually would need two or three tries for the Note10+.

The Note20 Ultra comes in three colours - black, white and bronze. I highly recommend the bronze model, as it is only the one with a textured matte finish, which reduces fingerprints and smudges on the back of the phone. Besides, this is the best-looking colour.

The other two colours have a glossy finish that is a smudge magnet.

My only quibble about the phone's design is its large camera "bulge" at the rear. But I guess you cannot defy the laws of physics when you have a camera module with a 5x optical zoom lens.

CAMERA

The Note20 Ultra has a triple-camera rear camera system comprising a 12-megapixel (MP) ultra-wide-angle camera, a 108MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. It also features a laser autofocusing (AF) sensor, which the Note20 lacks.

By default, the 108MP wide-angle camera will use pixel-binning technology, which combines nine pixels into one, to produce 12MP photos. You have to activate the 108MP high-resolution mode to get 108MP images.

Comparing 108MP and 12MP shots of a same day scene, the former looks much sharper with greater details. But the high-resolution photos take up nearly eight times more storage space than the normal ones.



The Note20 Ultra features a laser autofocusing (AF) sensor, which the Note20 lacks. PHOTO: SAMSUNG



The convenient 5x optical zoom camera has quick AF and produces sharp images in bright sunlight. But I find photos shot in low lighting and at maximum zoom to be a tad soft-looking.

While the Note20 Ultra can go up to 50x with digital zoom, focusing becomes really hard as things get very shaky. I would only use this feature as binoculars to make out things I cannot see from far.

The Note20 Ultra has a new Pro Video mode with fast zoom speed and 8K video recording. What I like the best is the ability to select the direction in which to capture the audio - omni-directional, from the smartphone's front or from its back. Great when you want to record someone talking to you and filter out other noise.

PERFORMANCE & PRODUCTIVITY

The Note20 Ultra marginally out-performs the Note10+.

In the Geekbench 5 benchmark tests, it scored 909 (single-core) and 2,526 (multi-core). The Note10+ scored 816 (single-core) and 2,283 (multi-core).

Related Story First look: Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra

Related Story Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra

All the apps launch quickly and there were no lags in any of the operations I tried. Plus, the fantastic display just makes everything feel so polished.

For instance, when I was catching the virtual critters in the Pokemon Go game, I could feel the smoothness of the Pokeball-throwing animation, as well as an "accelerated" feel to the in-game transitions.

On the productivity front, the Note20 Ultra offers some improvements with its note-taking app Samsung Notes and the S Pen stylus. Samsung Notes now has a more intuitive folder-management system that lets you find your notes easier, while the new stylus is said to have a 40 per cent improvement in latency over its predecessor.

Scribbling on the Note20 with the S Pen feels really responsive and close to writing on paper. There are also more options in terms of choosing brush types for those who like to draw.

Not to mention, the new auto-straighten function works great for me as I tend to write in a slanted way. Just tap on the auto-straighten button to straighten your handwritten text.

But the best function of Samsung Notes is its ability to record audio while you are writing. It allows you to go to the moment in the recording that corresponds to your notes by tapping on a word in your notes. This will be really handy for anyone who takes notes during interviews, meetings or lectures.

Furthermore, Samsung Notes now lets you import PDF files, as well as annotate and highlight on the text of these imported PDF files.

BATTERY LIFE

With its display set at the standard refresh rate of 60Hz, the Note20 Ultra clocked 17 hours and 55 minutes in The Straits Times' video-loop battery test. This is slightly better than the time of 17 hours 45 minutes clocked by the Note10+.

When I switched the display to its adaptive mode, it clocked 13 hours and 45 minutes.

But battery mileage will depend on usage habits. For my typical 12-hour work day with regular checking of e-mails, Facebook and Instagram feeds, I find there is still around 60 per cent battery power left at the end of the day.

FOR

- Superb all-round performance

- Sleek design

- Gorgeous display

- 108MP wide-angle camera offers great details

- Improvements to the Samsung Notes app

AGAINST

- Big rear camera bulge

- No option to have the display operate at the 120Hz refresh rate all the time

- Only bronze model has textured back that resists smudges

TECH SPECS

PRICE: $1,898

PROCESSOR: Exynos 990 (Quad-core 2.0GHz, Dual-core 2.7GHz, Dual-core 2.5GHz)

DISPLAY: 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic Amoled, 3,088 x 1,440 pixels, 496 PPI pixel density, HDR10+ certified, 120Hz refresh rate

OPERATING SYSTEM: Android 10.0

CAMERA: 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle, 108MP f/1.8 wide-angle, 12MP f/3.0 telephoto, Laser autofocus sensor; 10MP f/2.2 (front)

MEMORY: 256GB (upgradable to 1TB via microSD); 12GB RAM

BATTERY: Non-removable 4,500 mAh

WEIGHT: 208g

RATING

FEATURES: 5/5

DESIGN: 5/5

PERFORMANCE: 5/5

BATTERY LIFE: 5/5

VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5

OVERALL: 4.5/5 [ST Tech Editor's Choice]