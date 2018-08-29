Smart Pie gives useful, sensible suggestions

Android 9 Pie, the latest version of Google's popular mobile operating system, is heavily shaped by two of the hottest tech trends - artificial intelligence (AI) and the digital wellness movement.

It is smarter than the previous version in many small ways. Using the Google Pixel 2 XL, one of the first smartphones to receive the Android Pie update, for one week did not yield any big gee-whiz moments, but Pie has definitely saved me a tap or two by making useful and sensible suggestions.

Thanks to its AI smarts, Pie adapts to how one uses the smartphone. Take screen brightness levels, for example. Most phones automatically adjust the brightness to account for ambient light. Hence, the screen becomes very bright under sunlight, but dims in a dark room.

What is different with Pie's Adaptive Brightness feature is that, on top of accounting for ambient light conditions, it also remembers your preferred brightness in different scenarios, based on the manual adjustments you make to the brightness level slider.

So far, it has worked for me. I cannot recall having to change the brightness level by hand after the initial few days.

The adaptive nature of Pie extends to the battery management. Google says it will learn when and how you use apps and remove less frequently used ones from background memory to conserve battery life.

Because it is always tracking which apps I use most often, it puts them right where I need them. When I swipe up on the Pixel's screen, a row of five suggested apps appears at the top, below the Google search bar.

Below these apps are two App Actions - shortcuts to what Pie thinks are my next probable tasks. These App Actions change in response to my behaviour.

Shortly after I had read an SMS from a contact, for example, an App Action for the same contact appeared the next time I swiped up.

In another AI-powered feature, Pie would suggest replies to messages in the notification shade. For instance, I have seen replies such as "Okay" and "Sorry, I can't" to SMS messages. Tapping these replies saves me a few seconds as I do not have to compose my own.

Given the focus on AI, I was surprised that Google has not infused the Pixel's camera app with the AI-powered scene-recognition capabilities offered by many new smartphones this year.

But the Pixel's camera app does have the AI-powered Google Lens feature, which uses the camera to identify objects as well as copy text from real-life objects like posters and tickets.

As for its digital well-being features - to help those addicted to their phones - they are currently in beta, which means you have to sign up for them before they appear on your Pie device.

They include App Timers, which lets you set the amount of time for each app, greying out the icon and blocking usage when you exceed the limit. But you can extend the time limit by going to Settings, so it does not quite work for addicts.

What does give me pause is the Dashboard feature, which shows the amount of time I spend daily on each app, the number of notifications and how often I check my phone.

I was shocked that my cumulative time spent on the browser daily was three to four hours - longer than I had expected.

For those who want to turn off their digital lives, the Do Not Disturb feature is a convenient, one-button function that mutes sound and vibration (except for alarms and media) and turns off all visual and audio cues for notifications.

You can also set Do Not Disturb to activate together with Wind Down, a feature that turns your display to black and white at your desired time so you know it is bedtime.

Another trend that gets a boost with Pie is the screen notch, which is now supported. Notification icons at the top of the screen are now aligned to the left or right, even if the screen, like that of the Pixel 2 XL, does not have a notch.

Pie has also introduced an optional gesture navigation system, similar to what Apple did with the iPhone X.

But Google's implementation does not actually save any screen real estate because the new pill-shaped Home button still takes up a bottom row like the standard Android navigation bar.

Also, the back button is still present when necessary, though the Recents button is now no more. Instead, a short swipe up from the Home button shows the recent apps, search bar and five suggested apps, while a longer swipe brings up all your installed apps.

You can also switch to recent apps by swiping right from the Home button. Overall, I found the new gesture system to be too finicky to execute accurately all the time, especially when using one hand.

As with any major update, Pie comes with a number of improvements in terms of ease of use.

For instance, when you hold the power button, there is now an option to take a screenshot, which is much easier than the previous method (which still works) of pressing the Power and Volume Up buttons together. And you can immediately edit the screenshot from the notification shade without opening any app.

Another useful and long overdue feature is a magnifying glass that increases the size of the text when moving the cursor during text selection.

The volume rocker now adjusts the volume of media playback instead of the phone's ringer. This makes sense as most users consume videos or music more than they make calls with their phones.

A new feature that I like a lot is the display rotation button that pops up at the bottom corner of the navigation bar. It lets me rotate the screen orientation, even when screen rotation is locked, so I do not have to swipe down the notification shade to tap on the rotation icon.

But while the notification shade is definitely better overall, I have one grouse. There is no longer a drop-down menu for the Wi-Fi icon, so switching to another network requires an extra step.

• Verdict: Android gets smarter with Pie, thanks to AI. At its best, it feels like it can read my mind. But Google's attempt at gesture navigation needs more work.