Powerful 'phablet' for work and play

Samsung's latest flagship Galaxy Note20 phablet series will come in two models - the 6.7-inch Note20 and the 6.9-inch Note20 Ultra.

The Note20 comes in 4G ($1,398) and 5G ($1,548) versions, while the Note20 Ultra will come only in a 5G version ($1,898). Both models will be available here from Friday.

The Straits Times reviews the Note20 Ultra 5G, which supports 5G's Sub-6GHz bandwidth but not its mmWave bandwidth. Both bandwidths are slated to be rolled out in Singapore in the near future.

DESIGN & DISPLAY

At first glance, there is little difference between the Note20 Ultra 5G and its predecessor, the Galaxy Note10+. But there are some quality-of-life changes.

The volume and power buttons have been moved to the right side for the Note20 Ultra, away from the left in Note10+.

Most smartphones have these buttons on the right side. Those upgrading from iPhones or other Android smartphones will like this change.

The S Pen stylus, used for scribbling handwritten notes and performing other tasks, is at the bottom left instead of bottom right, as with the Note10+.

Overall, the Note20 Ultra is a fantastic-looking phone - a sleek slab of display with super-thin bezels, curved sides and a tiny hole-punch front-facing camera.

The Ultra's display has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz for smoother scrolling and to prevent screen tearing when playing games.

However, you can set the display only between the adaptive mode - which changes the refresh rate automatically to 120Hz, according to content - and the standard 60Hz mode. I prefer being able to set the refresh rate at 120Hz all the time, even if battery life takes a hit.

Nonetheless, the display looks absolutely gorgeous. Its viewing angles are wide and it has vivid colours and sharp details. I can marvel at it all day.

FOR • Superb all-round performance • Sleek design • Gorgeous display • 108MP wide-angle camera offers great details • Improved Samsung Notes app AGAINST • Big rear camera bulge • No option to have display always operate at 120Hz refresh rate • Only one model (bronze) has smudge-resistant textured back

TECH SPECS

PRICE: $1,898 PROCESSOR: Exynos 990 (quad-core 2.0GHz, dual-core 2.7GHz, dual-core 2.5GHz) DISPLAY: 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic Amoled, 3,088 x 1,440 pixels, 496 PPI pixel density, HDR10+ certified, 120Hz refresh rate OPERATING SYSTEM: Android 10.0 CAMERA: 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle, 108MP f/1.8 wide-angle, 12MP f/3.0 telephoto, laser autofocus sensor; 10MP f/2.2 (front) MEMORY: 256GB (upgradable to 1TB via microSD); 12GB RAM BATTERY: Non-removable 4,500 mAh WEIGHT: 208g RATING FEATURES: 5/5 DESIGN: 5/5 PERFORMANCE: 5/5 BATTERY LIFE: 5/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 OVERALL: 4.5/5

The in-display fingerprint sensor seems to have been improved. It now works most of the time on the first try, when I usually will need two or three tries for the Note10+.

The Note20 Ultra comes in three colours: black, white and bronze.

I highly recommend the bronze model as it is the only one with a textured matt finish, which reduces fingerprints and smudges on the back of the phone.

It is also the best-looking colour to me; the other two colours have a glossy finish that attracts smudges.

My only quibble about the phone's design is its large camera "bulge" at the rear. But I guess you cannot defy the laws of physics when you have a camera module with a 5x optical zoom lens.

CAMERA

The Note20 Ultra has a rear camera system comprising a 12-megapixel (MP) ultra-wide-angle camera, a 108MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. It also features a laser autofocusing (AF) sensor, which the Note20 lacks.

By default, the 108MP camera uses pixel-binning technology, which combines nine pixels into one, to produce 12MP photos. The 108MP high-resolution mode must be activated to get 108MP images.

Comparing 108MP and 12MP shots of a scene photographed on the same day, the former looks sharper and more detailed. But the high-resolution photos take up nearly eight times more storage space than the normal ones.

The convenient 5x optical zoom camera has quick AF and produces sharp images in bright sunlight. But I find photos shot in low lighting and at maximum zoom to be a tad soft-looking.

While the Note20 Ultra can go up to 50x with digital zoom, focusing becomes difficult as things get very shaky. I will use this feature only like a pair of binoculars to make out things I cannot see from far.

The Note20 Ultra has a new Pro Video mode with fast zoom speed and 8K video recording. What I like best is the ability to select the direction in which to capture the audio - omni-directional, from the smartphone's front or back. This is great when you want to record someone talking to you and filter out other noise.

PERFORMANCE & PRODUCTIVITY

The Note20 Ultra marginally out-performs the Note10+. In the Geekbench 5 benchmark tests, it scores 909 (single-core) and 2,526 (multi-core). The Note10+ scores 816 (single-core) and 2,283 (multi-core).

Apps launch quickly and there is no lag in any of the operations I try. Plus, the fantastic display makes everything feel polished.

For instance, when I am catching virtual critters in the Pokemon Go game, I can feel the smoothness of the Pokeball-throwing animation, as well as an "accelerated" feel to the in-game transitions.

On the productivity front, the Note20 Ultra offers some improvements with its Samsung Notes note-taking app and the S Pen stylus.

Samsung Notes now has a more intuitive folder-management system that lets you find notes more easily, while the new stylus is said to have a 40 per cent improvement in latency over its predecessor.

Scribbling on the Note20 with the S Pen feels very responsive and close to writing on paper. There are also more brush types to choose for those who like to draw.

The new auto-straighten function also works well for me as I tend to write in a slanted way. Just tap the auto-straighten button to straighten handwritten text.

But the best function of Samsung Notes is its ability to record audio while you are writing. It lets you go to the moment in the recording that corresponds to your notes by tapping on a word in your notes. This will be handy for anyone who takes notes during interviews, meetings or lectures.

Furthermore, Samsung Notes now lets you import PDF files, as well as annotate and highlight the text of these imported PDF files.

BATTERY LIFE

With its display set at the standard refresh rate of 60Hz, the Note20 Ultra clocks 17 hours and 55 minutes in a video-loop battery test.

This is slightly better than the time of 17 hours 45 minutes clocked by the Note10+. When I switch the display to adaptive mode, it clocks 13 hours and 45 minutes.

But battery mileage will depend on usage habits. For my typical 12-hour work day with regular checking of e-mails, Facebook and Instagram feeds, I find there is still around 60 per cent battery power left at the end of the day.