Oppo partners Singaporean content creators to launch its new Reno smartphones

SINGAPORE - Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on Thursday (Apr 25) has announced its first-ever partnership with Singaporean content creators during the launch of its Reno series of smartphones.

Dubbed the Oppo Makers, these local content creators - dance choreographer Gin Lam, e-sports player Nash Nizam from Team Flash, visual artist Tiffany Lovage and photographer Jovin Yong - will use Oppo's latest Reno smartphones for their work.

"Singapore is a key market for Oppo and we want to build a special relationship with Singaporeans through the Oppo Makers," says Mr Peter Huang, president of Oppo for Asia Pacific.

As part of the launch campaign for the new Reno smartphones, the Oppo Makers will be hosting a monthly series of public workshops, starting with a dance video creation workshop by Gin Lam. This will be followed by an e-sports mobile gaming clinic in June by Nash Nizam, an illustration workshop by Tiffany Lovage in July and a night photography session with Jovin in August.

Oppo says it will reveal more details about these workshops soon.

Announced earlier this month in Shanghai, the Oppo Reno series consists of the standard edition Reno and the Reno 10x Zoom. Both models have a similar industrial design featuring an all-glass body.

The Oled displays on the Reno (6.4 inches) and the Reno 10x Zoom (6.6 inches) are surrounded by thin borders. The front camera is hidden inside the smartphone body when not in use. It pops up at an angle - like a shark's fin emerging from the water - when taking a selfie photo or for facial recognition.

The Reno 10x Zoom is named after its 10x hybrid zoom feature, which combines the 5x optical zoom feature from its telephoto rear camera and a 48-megapixel (MP) primary camera to take photos of faraway objects. The telephoto camera uses a periscope-like design like the one found in the Huawei P30 Pro smartphone. In addition, the smartphone has a third ultra-wide-angle camera.

The standard Reno, on the other hand, comes with only two cameras, the 48MP main camera and a 5MP depth-sensing camera. It features a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, 8GB of system memory and 256GB of internal storage. It will be available on April 27 (Saturday) at $849.

The higher-end Reno 10x Zoom, which uses the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip, is priced at $1,199. It will be available in June from all major telcos and other official retailers.

Oppo was the fastest growing smartphone brand for the premium segment last year, according to market research firm Counterpoint Research. The brand grew by 863 per cent to capture 6 per cent of the global market share for smartphones that cost US$400 (S$545) and above. Apple was the leader in the premium segment last year with 51 per cent market share.