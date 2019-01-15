LG's five-camera V40 ThinQ smartphone to launch on Jan 26

SINGAPORE - Shutterbugs here will soon be able to try out the LG V40 ThinQ, the first smartphone to sport five cameras - three at the rear and two in front.

Its rear camera system consists of a 12-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. LG says the three lenses lets users "frame different shots without having to change their positions relative to the subject".

For instance, the 107-degree wide-angle camera can capture a wide vista without the user having to move backwards. The telephoto lens can take sharp images of distant objects with its 2x optical zoom functionality. A feature, dubbed Triple Shot, automatically stitches the images captured by all three cameras into a short video clip.

In front, the V40 has a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera for group shots. The front-facing cameras can be used to create a self-portrait with a bokeh effect, where the background is blurred while the subject remains in focus.

The V40 comes with a 6.4-inch Oled display surrounded by narrow bezels. Like many recent smartphones, it has a screen notch at the top for the front-facing cameras. It has a glass back, which allows for wireless charging.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 845 processor and comes with 6GB of system memory. It has 128GB of internal storage, which can be supplemented by a microSD card (up to 2TB capacity). Other features include IP68 water resistance (down to a depth of 1.5m for 30 minutes), a 32-bit quad digital-to-analogue converter and a 3,300mAh battery.

Available in gray, blue and red, the LG V40 ThinQ is priced at $1,098 when launched on Jan 26. Those who purchase the V40 between launch date and Feb 22 can receive a complimentary W7 smartwatch (worth $598), while stocks last.